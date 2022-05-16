JEFFERSONVILLE — Mother Nature washed out Saturday night at Sportsdrome Speedway, but there was plenty of action Sunday night.
Fans were treated to some 300 laps of racing that included April 30’s features that had been postponed by rain. Two Ford Crown Vic features had to run, plus a Front Wheel Drive and a Ford Figure 8. Then the planned races, including the Triple 25s for Sportsman main event.
Three 25 race were scattered throughout the evening with qualification setting the starting position in the first leg. Austin Williams was the fastest qualifier and started on the pole.
Marcus Elliott won the first 25-lap race, followed by Austin Williams and then Nick Reed.
The starting position of the second 25 was inverted from the way the racer finished in the first. David Ross took the checkered flag while Reed was second and Royce Harmon took third.
The starting position in the last leg was determined by points, then inverted by a draw. Chad Deeley won it, followed by Elliott and Reed.
Reed finished with the overall highest point total after 75 laps. Elliott was second while Ross took third.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Sunday’s results SPORTSMAN
Fastest qualifier: Austin Williams 15.826 seconds.
Overall finish: 1. Nick Reed, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. David Ross, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Chad Deeley, 6. Royce Harmon, 7. Jamie Bierman, 8. Jamie Bard, 9. Allan Williams Jr., 10. Kevin Wilkerson, 11. Tommy Hardison, 12. Justin Key
1st 25-lapper: 1. Marcus Elliott, 2. Austin Williams, 3. Nick Reed, 4. Chad Deeley, 5. Allan Williams Jr., 6. David Ross, 7. Jamie Bierman, 8. Royce Harmon, 9. Jamie Bard, 10. Justin Key, 11. Kevin Wilkerson, 12. Tommy Hardison
2nd 25-lapper: 1. David Ross, 2. Nick Reed, 3. Royce Harmon, 4. Jamie Bierman, 5. Austin Williams, 6. Marcus Elliott, 7. Jamie Bard, 8. Chad Deeley, 9. Kevin Wilkerson, 10. Justin Key, 11. Allan Williams Jr. DNS: Tommy Hardison.
3rd 25-lapper: 1. Chad Deeley, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. Nick Reed, 4. Royce Harmon, 5. David Ross, 6. Austin Williams, 7. Tommy Hardison, 8. Jamie Bierman, 9. Jamie Bard, 10. Kevin Wilkerson, 11. Allan Williams Jr. DNS: Justin Key.
RACE8 FWD OVAL
25-lap makeup feature from April 30: 1. Austin Scott, 2. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 3. Buzzy Jurek, 4. Calie Whitsett, 5. Brian Isgrigg, 6. LJ Crain, 7. John Franzell, 8. Ronnie Sadler, 9. Bubby Gedling, 10. Dean Riley, 11. AJ Seay, 12. Elania Crowe, 13. Tyler Shelton, 14. Steve Meek, DNS: Carter Cook.
25-lap feature: 1. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 2. Nick Cooper, 3. LJ Crain, 4. Austin Scott, 5. John Franzell, 6. Calie Whitsett, 7. Bubby Gedling, 8. Brian Isgrigg, 9. Ronnie Sadler, 10. Tyler Shelton, 11. Dean Riley, 12. Elania Crowe, 13. Steve Meek, 14. AJ Seay, 15. Zach Minton, 16. Buzzy Jurek.
FORD POWDERPUFF
25-lap feature: 1. Dawn Douglas, 2. Katie Shelton, 3. Maranda Jane, 4. Ali Boudreaux, 5. Trista Tankersley, 6. Tiffany Shelton, 7. Ally Mollyhorn, 8. Nicole Porter, 9. Marisa Stevenson, 10. Amanda Miller, 11. Kenna Day, 12. Stacie Fitzgerald, 13. Kaitlea Smith, 14. Caryn Workman, 15. Alana Wilhoite, 16. Kyla Hall, 17. Ashley Brooke.
FORD F8
25-lap makeup feature from April 30: 1. Allen Douglas, 2. Derek Smith, 3. Jeff Whobrey, 4. Craig Wilder, 5. Ricky Puckett, 6. AJ Seay, 7. Daniel Lister, 8. Jacob Robertson, 9. Zachary Cecil, 10. Paul Hartlage, 11. Donnie Blanchard, 12. Zach Minton, 13. James Foster, 14. Andy Perryman, 15. Robert Durham, 16. Dustin Wilkinson, 17. Billy Hines.
25-lap feature: 1. Paul Hartlage, 2. Craig Wilder, 3. Jacob Robertson, 4. Jeff Whobrey, 5. AJ Seay, 6. Ricky Puckett, 7. Daniel Lister, 8. Joel Smith, 9. Donnie Blanchard, 10. Robert Durham, 11. Allen Douglas, 12. Zach Minton, 13. Arthur Baker. DNS: James Foster, Zachary Cecil, Dustin Wilkinson, Billy Hines.
FORD OVAL
25-lap makeup feature No. 2 from April 30: 1. Frank Stevenson, 2. Zachary Cecil, 3. Donnie Blanchard, 4. Phillip Boudreaux, 5. Adam Grimsley, 6. Mark Elliott, 7. Paul Hartlage, 8. Allen Douglas, 9. Peyton Whitsett, 10. Jordan Frye, 11. Katie Shelton, 12. Arthur Baker, 13. Kevin Vaughn, 14. Coby Shelton, 15. Rylan Chism, 16. Kevin Cox, 17. Jeremy Porter.
25-lap makeup B feature from April 30: 1. Andy Perryman, 2. Zach Nolan, 3. Dakota Sohl, 4. Carl Harding, 5. Troy Moore, 6. Trey Whitsett, 7. Joe Wilhoite, 8. James Foster, 9. Joseph Stewart, 10. Jackson Scott, 11. Ken Tungett, 12. Travis Vaughn, 13. Donald Coffey.
25-lap feature No. 1: 1. Andy Perryman, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Donald Coffey, 4. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 5. Adam Grimsley, 6. Landon Elder, 7. Carl Harding, 8. Jack Yeager, 9. Jeremy Porter, 10. Allen Douglas, 11. Joshua Cress, 12. Trey Whitsett, 13. Kevin Cox, 14. Arthur Baker, 15. 119, 16. AJ Seay, 17. Derek Smith, 18. Phillip Boudreaux, 19. Billy Hines, 20. Travis Vaughn, 21. Katie Shelton, 22. Hunter Taylor, 23. Jackson Scott.
25-lap feature No. 2: 1. Ken Tungett, 2. Joe Wilhoite, 3. Zach Nolan, 4. Zachary Cecil, 5. Troy Moore, 6. Jeff Whobrey, 7. Joel Smith, 8. Mark Elliott, 9. Paul Taylor, 10. Paul Hartlage, 11. Jordan Frye, 12. Coby Shelton, 13. Kevin Vaughn, 14. David Ross, 15. Byron Johns, 16. Jody Stewart, 17. Brandon Hollon, 18. Blake Durham, 19. Dakota Sohl, 20. Peyton Whitsett, 21. Donnie Blanchard, 22. Craig Wilder, 23. Rylan Chism, 24. James Foster.
