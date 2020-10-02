JEFFERSONVILLE — Tonight will be the 74th annual Clark Nickles Excavating season championships at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Five divisions — AFO, AF8, Powderpuff, X8 and Oval Extreme — will crown champions.
The pit gates open at 4 p.m. while the general admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and teens while kids 12 & under are free. For more information call 812-945-4827.
The schedule is listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Today's schedule
4 p.m.: Pit gates open; 4-4:15 p.m.: AFO; 4:15-4:30 p.m.: Extreme Oval; 4:30-4:45 p.m.: Xtreme 8; 4:45-5 p.m.: Powderpuff; 5-5:10 p.m.: Extreme Oval; 5:10-5:20 p.m.: Xtreme 8; 5:20-5:30 p.m.: Powderpuff; 5:30-5:55 p.m.: Open practice; 6 p.m.: Track closed; 6-6:30 p.m.: Ride-along; 6:30 Drivers meeting.
7 p.m. Opening ceremonies; Powderpuff feature (40 laps); Oval Extreme feature (40 laps); AFO 20-40 feature (40 laps); AFO Top 20 feature (40 laps); Xtreme 7 feature (40 laps); AF8 feature (40 laps).
Points standings
AFO: 1. Daniel Durrett 620, 2. Jamie Bierman 614, 3. Joel Smith 608, 4. Paul Hartlage 602, 5. Paul Taylor 596.
AF8: 1. Hartlage 628, 2. Marcus Elliott 594, 3. Robbie Greenwell 582, 4. Jacob Robinson 534; 5. Jake Wells 512.
Powderpuff: 1. L. Blanchard 440, 2 (tie). C. Minton 420, M. Jane 420, 4 (tie). Ken Tungett, T. Shelton 402.
X8: 1. Ricky Puckett 547, 2. Mike Berry 518, 3. Darrin Greenwell 509, 4. Steve Moneypenny 489, 5. Justin Groulx 473.
Oval Extreme: 1. M. Elliott 414, 2. J. Bierman 392, 3. Justin Key 359, 4. C. Deeley 350, 5. R. Johnson 321.
