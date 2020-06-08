JEFFERSONVILLE — There were plenty of winners during Saturday night's action at Sportsdrome Speedway,
In the ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme, Marcus Elliott was the fastest qualifier before taking the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature.
In the Affordable Ford Figure 8 division, Nick Cooper captured the 28-lap feature. Daniel Reid, the fastest qualifier, took third while heat winners Leon Wolney Jr. and Josh Fults finished fourth and ninth respectively.
In the Affordable Ford Oval division, Jake Wells and Brad Winters won the 25-lap feature races.
In the Race8 Pro FWD Figure 8, Craig Wilder won the 25-lap feature.
In the TNT Screen Print Xtreme Figure 8, Ricky Puckett set the pace as the fastest qualifier before taking the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature.
The track plans to open to fans this Saturday night.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
TNT SCREEN PRINT XTREME FIGURE 8
Fastest qualifier: Ricky Puckett 21.44 seconds.
25-lap feature: 1. Ricky Puckett; 2. Doug Wicker; 3. Steve Moneypenny; 4. John Groulx; 5. Darrin Greenwell; 6. Todd Whitfield; 7. Tom Johnson; 8. Doodle Farris; 9. Mike Berry; 10. Tim Slucher.
ICA DUMPSTER OVAL XTREME
Fastest qualifier: Marcus Elliott 15.743.
25-lap feature: 1. Marcus Elliott; 2. Nick Reed; 3. Jamie Bierman; 4. Raymond Johnson; 5. David Ross; 6. Justin Key; 7. Alex Ware.
AFFORDABLE FORD FIGURE 8
Fastest qualifier: Daniel Reid 21.309.
Heat winners: Leon Wolney Jr., Josh Fults.
28-lap feature: 1. Nick Cooper; 2. John Franzell; 3. Daniel Reid; 4. Leon Wolney Jr; 5. Morgan Jeffries; 6. Tom Johnson; 7. Dean Riley; 8. Jay Murtlow; 9. Josh Fults; 10. Donald Coffey; 11. Ronnie Sadler; 12. Billy Hines.
AFFORDABLE FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Brad Winters, James Schultz, Zach Minton, Paul Hartlage.
25-lap A feature: 1. Jake Wells; 2. Wesley Napier; 3. Craig Wilder; 4. James Schultz; 5. Jesse Suell; 6. Paul Taylor; 7. Austin Scott; 8. Mark Elliott; 9. Robbie Greenwell; 10. Andy Perryman; 11. John Lister; 12. Perry Whitsett; 13. Aaron Schott; 14. Daniel Durrett; 15. Jamie Bierman; 16. Dustin Calcutt; 17. Dwight Smith; 18. Joel Smith; 19. Paul Hartlage; 20. Bill Perry; 21. Zach Minton; 22. Rick Gesler; 23. Jonathon Sheehan; 24. Derek Smith.
25-lap B feature: 1. Brad Winters; 2. Jason Adams; 3. Justin Groulx; 4. Dave Noble; 5. Denny Wilder; 6. Troy Moore; 7. Tim Potts; 8. Jordon Riddick; 9. Chuckie Balmer Jr; 10. Ken Tungett; 11. Mitch Kruer; 12. Carl Harding; 13. Brandon Cranmer; 14. Jacob Robertson.
RACE8 PRO FWD FIGURE 8
Heat winners: Craig Wilder, Justin Groulx.
25-lap feature: 1. Craig Wilder; 2. Marcus Elliott; 3. Zach Minton; 4. Jake Wells; 5. Derek Smith; 6. Paul Hartlage; 7. Ken Tungett; 8. Justin Groulx; 9. Daniel Lister; 10. Ricky Puckett; 11. Robbie Greenwell; 12. Jacob Robertson; 13. John Lister; 14. Andy Perryman; 15. Joel Smith; 16. Steve Moneypenny; 17. Daniel Durrett; 18. Matt Kruer.
