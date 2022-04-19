JEFFERSONVILLE — Mother Nature participated in the G&G Radiator Keep Kool 100 as the temperatures dropped last Saturday night at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Matt Johnson led the way in each quarter of the race and was pursued by last year’s winner Rick Puckett. Third was Daniel Glover, the last driver on the lead lap. The only major stoppage was on Lap 2 when a couple of cars tangled and Robbie Greenwell lost a wheel, which ended his night. Johnson was presented a championship belt for winning this Modified Figure 8 championship.
In the Sportsman 25-lap feature, Marcus Elliot outlasted Chad Deeley for the victory. On Lap 3, Jamie Harbin blew a motor while challenging for the lead. That ended her night.
The Affordable Ford Powder Puff series saw Maranda Jane take the checkered flag, followed by fast-charging Ally Mollyhorn. Marissa Stevenson took third, followed by Tiffany Shelton and Kenna Day.
In the other three Ford Oval features the winners were Derek Smith (Feature No. 1), A.J. Seay (the repeat winner in Feature No. 2) and Jeff Roberts (Feature No. 3).
Craig Wilder won the Ford Figure 8 feature, plus one of the five oval heat races. He was followed in the Figure 8 by Jeff Whobrey, Smith and Daniel Lister.
In the minivan group, Rick Puckett won a photo-finish over Dean Riley.
