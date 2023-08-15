JEFFERSONVILLE — It was a night of twinning this past Saturday at Sportsdrome Speedway.
The Crown Vic Twin 25s set up two 25-lap features for each of the Ford 'A' and Ford 'B' divisions. All 64 Crown Vic Fords qualified to determine which group they would race in. The Ford 'C' division had only one 25-lap race. The driver with the lowest finishes was the overall champ in 'A' and 'B' divisions.
Derek Smith was the 'A' overall winner with his third- and sixth-place finishes respectively. His teammate Billy Hine was second with second- and eighth-place finishes.
The Ford 'B' was a tie between Joshua Spence, who placed third and sixth, and Jody Stewart, who finished first and eighth. However, the faster qualification time of Spence gave him the overall victory.
Chuckie Balmer won the 'C' race.
Smith also won the Ford Figure 8 race after a bumping incident between Jacob Robertson and A.J. Seay placed him in the lead with two laps to go.
The Modified Figure 8 division saw Ricky Puckett win with Justin Grouix second and Gerald Poe third.
The Sportsman division had Austin Williams first, Royce Harmon second and Collin Worrall third.
Racing returns to Sportsdrome this Saturday night with the WKLO Hot Country Nights. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the first race scheduled to go off at 7 p.m.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
FORD TWIN 25s NIGHT
MODIFIED F8
Heat winners: Justin Groulx, Jeremy Mitchell.
25-lap feature: 1. Ricky Puckett, 2. Justin Groulx, 3. Gerald Poe, 4. Jeremy Mitchell, 5. Robbie Greenwell, 6. Matt Johnson, 7. Dale Shelton, 8. Mike Berry, 9. Gerry Isgrigg, 10. Robert Durham, 11. Steve Moneypenny, 12. Todd Whitfield, 13. David Gardiner, 14. Blake Durham.
SPORTSMAN
Heat winner: Austin Williams.
25-lap feature: 1. Austin Williams, 2. Royce Harmon, 3. Collin Worrall, 4. Joe Bierman, 5. Justin Key.
FORD F8
25-lap feature: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Brian Whelan, 5. Jeff Whobrey, 6. Donald Coffey, 7. Robert Lord, 8. Chuckie Balmer Jr., 9. Jerry Embry, 10. Devin McKinsley, 11. David Hollenbach, 12. Andy Perryman.
FORD OVAL
Twin 25s 'A' cars
1st 25-lap feature: 1. A J Seay, 2. David Ross, 3. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 4. Jacob Robertson, 5. Mike Kestler, 6. Derek Smith, 7. Mike Bailey, 8. Billy Hines, 9. Andy Perryman, 10. Jeremy Porter, 11. Carter Cook , 12. Theo Shelton, 13. Dakota Sohl, 14. Brian Whelan, 15. Chris Young, 16. Ronnie Sadler, 17. Troy Moore, 18. Danny Napier Jr., 19. Adam Grimsley, 20. Michael Basham, 21. Jeff Whobrey, 22. Devin McKinsley, 23. Maranda Jane, 24. Joshua Cress.
2nd 25-lap feature: 1. Adam Grimsley, 2. Billy Hines, 3. Derek Smith, 4. Brian Whelan, 5. Mike Bailey, 6. Chris Young, 7. Devin McKinsley, 8. Jacob Robertson, 9. Mike Kestler, 10. Carter Cook, 11. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 12. David Ross, 13. A J Seay, 14. Jeremy Porter, 15. Ronnie Sadler, 16. Danny Napier Jr., 17. Dakota Sohl, 18. Troy Moore, 19. Michael Basham, 20. Andy Perryman, 21. Theo Shelton. DNS Maranda Jane, Joshua Cress, Jeff Whobrey.
'A' overall finish: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Billy Hines, 3. Jacob Robertson, 4. Mike Bailey, 5. A J Seay, 6. David Ross, 7. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 8. Mike Kestler, 9. Brian Whelan, 10. Adam Grimsley, 11. Carter Cook, 12. Chris Young, 13. Jeremy Porter, 14. Andy Perryman, 15. Devin McKinsley, 16. Dakota Sohl, 17. Ronnie Sadler, 18. Theo Shelton, 19. Danny Napier Jr, 20. Troy Moore, 21. Michael Basham, 22. Jeff Whobrey, 23. Maranda Jane, 24. Joshua Cress.
Twins 25s 'B' cars
1st 25-lap feature: 1. Brandon Bailey, 2. Zach Cecil, 3. Joshua Spence, 4. Wayne Edwards, 5. Zachary Nolan, 6. Coby Shelton, 7. Jerry Embry, 8. Jody Stewart, 9. Austin Cook, 10. Kevin Cox, 11. Dalton Hollenbach, 12. Jordan Vaughn, 13. David Mattingly, 14. Kevin Vaughn, 15. Joe Wilhoite, 16. Michael Wayne, 17. Larry Toops, 18. Paul Taylor, 19. Rylan Chism, 20. Mike Winebrenner, 21. Donald Coffey, 22. Brandon Hollon, 23. Troy Courtney, 24. Ricky Puckett.
2nd 25-lap feature: 1. Jody Stewart, 2. Dalton Hollenbach, 3. Kevin Cox, 4. Donald Coffey, 5. Austin Cook, 6. Joshua Spence, 7. Jerry Embry, 8. Ricky Puckett, 9. Jordan Vaughn, 10. Zachary Nolan, 11. Paul Taylor, 12. Wayne Edwards, 13. Michael Wayne, 14. Kevin Vaughn, 15. Brandon Hollon, 16. David Mattingly, 17. Larry Toops, 18. Brandon Bailey, 19. Coby Shelton, 20. Zach Cecil, 21. Joe Wilhoite. DNS Mike Winebrenner, Troy Courtney, Rylan Chism.
'B' overall finish: 1. Joshua Spence, 2. Jody Stewart, 3. Kevin Cox, 4. Dalton Hollenbach, 5. Austin Cook, 6. Jerry Embry, 7. Zachary Nolan, 8. Wayne Edwards, 9. Brandon Bailey, 10. Jordan Vaughn, 11. Zach Cecil, 12. Coby Shelton, 13. Donald Coffey, 14. Kevin Vaughn, 15. Michael Wayne, 16. Paul Taylor, 17. David Mattingly, 18. Ricky Puckett, 19. Larry Toops, 20. Joe Wilhoite, 21. Brandon Hollon, 22. Rylan Chism, 23. Mike Winebrenner, 24. Troy Courtney.
25-lap C feature: 1. Chuckie Balmer, 2. Theo Shelton IV, 3. Cody Street, 4. John Wilkerson Jr, 5. Katie Shelton, 6. Ricky Nolan, 7. Harlee Thurman, 8. Steve Meek, 9. Rickie Gritton, 10. James Foster, 11. Travis Vaughn, 12. Arthur Baker, 13. Junior Hollon. DNS Chuckie Balmer III, Joe Clapp, Ronnie Wilkerson.
