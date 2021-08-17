JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday night was a fine night of racing at Sportsdrome Speedway in spite of the overcast conditions that may have kept some away.
In one of the Ford Oval heats, Peyton Whitsell moved from the Young Guns to win his first heat race. All 10 heat races rolled along into the features.
The first Ford feature was a wild affair. First, the wheel somehow came off Joel Smith’s car. Then, Ricky Puckett was involved with a wreck on Lap 9, eliminating that Ford for the night. On lap 13, the fan-wiring harness on the Batman-theme car driven by Paul Taylor caught fire. One lap later, David Ross and Mark Elliott collided. After that carnage, Derek Smith took the checkered flag. He was followed by Jamie Harbin, who is ahead of Smith by two points in the Ford Oval championship with six races to go. Harbin, meanwhile, has the Race8 FWD Oval championship won with one race to go.
The second Ford Oval feature was much smoother with young Landon Elder winning his first feature, holding off Carl Harding and Travis Wohner.
In the Sportsman division, Anthony Richie cruised to the victory. He was followed by Perry Whitsell and Jamie Bierman. Then, a short 20-minute drizzle halted the Modified 8 feature after only three laps.
In a switch in schedule, after the rain, the Ford Figure 8 division was moved up. The Fords, with their threaded tires, quickly dried out the track in the 25-lap feature. Jacob Robertson, who was second much of the race, took over after leader Craig Wilder experienced trouble. Butch Winters was second while hard-charging Paul Hartlage took third. Wilder finished seventh.
The Modified Figure 8 then returned to the track for the final 22 laps of its feature. Andy Perryman won that race, holding off Puckett.
The 37th annual Mountain Dew 100 for Sportsman, as well as all three Ford divisions and the Young Guns, will run this Saturday.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY Saturday’s results MODIFIED F8
Heat winners: Gerald Poe, Matt Johnson.
25-lap feature: 1. Andy Perryman, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Mike Berry, 4. Matt Johnson, 5. Gerald Poe, 6. Robbie Greenwell, 7. Alex Bube, 8. Dale Shelton, 9. Craig Wilder, 10. Tim Slucher, 11. Ray Logsdon, 12. Jake Wells, 13. Steve Moneypenny.
SPORTSMAN
Heat winners: Jamie Bierman Harbin, Chad Deeley.
25-lap feature: 1. Anthony Richie, 2. Perry Whitsett, 3. Jamie Bierman, 4. Nick Reed, 5. Chad Deeley, 6. David Ross, 7. Collin Worrall, 8. Mike Bailey, 9. Justin Key, 10. Brandon Bailey, 11. Larry Sinn, 12. Bryce Henry, 13. Matt Johnson, 14. Austin Williams, 15. Jeff Bissinger.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Peyton Whitsett, Dave Kruer, Craig Wilder, Joel Smith.
25-lap feature #1: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 3. Zachary Cecil, 4. Paul Hartlage, 5. Jacob Robertson, 6. Zach Nolan, 7. Joshua Cress, 8. Krista Tungett, 9. Chuckie Balmer, 10. Kevin Cox, 11. Jayson Tucker, 12. Joel Smith, 13. Jeffery Johnson, 14. David Ross, 15. Mark Elliott, 16. Paul Taylor, 17. Ricky Puckett.
25-lap Feature #2: 1. Landon Elder, 2. Carl Harding, 3. Travis Wohner, 4. Billy Hines, 5. Rylan Chism, 6. Craig Wilder, 7. Adam Grimsley, 8. Dave Kruer, 9. Greg Greene, 10. Peyton Whitsett, 11. Coby Shelton, 12. Arthur Baker, 13. Katie Mackensie Randall, 14. Frank Stevenson, 15. Ken Tungett, 16. Charlie Turner Jr., 17. Perry Whitsett.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Travis Wohner, Ricky Puckett.
25-lap feature: 1. Jacob Robertson, 2. Butch Winters, 3. Paul Hartlage, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Joel Smith, 6. Travis Wohner, 7. Craig Wilder, 8. Arthur Baker, 9. Kenny St Clair, 10. Dave Kruer, 11. Jayson Tucker, 12. Chuckie Balmer, 13. Ricky Puckett, 14. Ken Tungett. DNF: Jake Wells, Billy Hines, Krista Tungett.
