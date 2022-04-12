JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday hundreds filled the Sportsdrome Speedway track for Fan Appreciation Day.
Cars and drivers hit the open track to meet and greet the spectators while passing out candy and pictures.
After the track was closed it was time for the 19 ladies in the Affordable Ford Powder Puff Division to hit the track for 25 laps of action. Ali Boudreaux of Salem jumped into the lead and never looked back as she led all 25 laps. Several pursued her, but never touched her bumper.
In the Race8 Oval Front-Wheel Drive, steady Jamie Bierman Harbin took the checkered flag. He was followed by Jeremy Mitchell and Eric Childers. In the Young Guns race, it was Kaden Cook, Cole Gunter and Drew Toops in that order.
The high Affordable Ford car count opened the door for three Affordable Ford features. Those winners where Daniel Durrett, Paul Hartlage and Jordan Frye.
In the always exciting Affordable Ford Figure 8, veteran Ricky Puckett was victorious. He was followed by Jeff Whobrey and the previous week’s winner A.J. Seay.
The Ford Oval #1 event was marred somewhat as the No. 6 care of Rylan Chism jumped the rail and hit the flag stand and flagman. Doug Ash sustained a laceration and fractured wrist bone on his right hand and was taken to the hospital and is now recovering at home. The somewhat shook up Chism had right side pain, but refused medical help.
SPORTSDROME RESULTS
Saturday night
RACE8 FWD OVAL
30-lap feature: 1. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 2. Jeremy Mitchell, 3. Eric Childers, 4. Austin Scott, 5. Buzzy Jurek, 6. Brian Isgrigg, 7. Calie Whitsett, 8. Ronnie Sadler, 9. Nick Cooper, 10. LJ Crain, 11. Zach Minton, 12. Bubby Gedling, 13. Dean Riley, 14. Carter Cook, 15. Devin McKinsley, 16. Tyler Shelton, 17. Dustin Driver, 18. Chris Gray, 19. Steve Meek, 20. Bradly Winters, 21. Steve Bowers.
YOUNG GUN FWD
15-lap feature: 1. Kaden Cook, 2. Cole Gunter, 3. Drew Toops, 4. Bradley Watkins, 5. John Shelton, 6. 33, 7. Chase Shelton.
FORD POWDERPUFF
25-lap feature: 1. Ali Boudreaux, 2. Ally Mollyhorn, 3. Kaitlea Smith, 4. Maranda Jane, 5. Kenna Day, 6. Tiffany Shelton, 7. Marisa Stevenson, 8. Kaitlyn St Clair, 9. Amanda Miller, 10. Kyla Hall, 11. Misty Sullivan, 12. Trista Tankersley, 13. Caryn Workman, 14. Ashley Brooke, 15. Krystal Rossi, 16. Stacie Fitzgerald, 17. Lexie Challis, 18. Nicole Porter, 19. Alana Wilhoite.
FORD OVAL
25-lap feature #1: 1. Daniel Durrett, 2. Nick Payne, 3. Joel Smith, 4. Mark Elliott, 5. Hunter Taylor, 6. Billy Hines, 7. Jack Yeager, 8. Garrett Roby, 9. Brandon Cranmer, 10. Zachary Cecil, 11. Joshua Cress, 12. Anthony Hicks, 13. Kenny St Clair, 14. Rylan Chism, 15. Carl Harding, 16. Craig Wilder, 17. Michael Cranmer, 18. David Ross, 19. Troy Moore, 20. Sean Watkins.
25-lap feature #2: 1. Paul Hartlage, 2. Jeremy Porter, 3. Kevin Cox, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Jacob Robertson, 6. Adam Grimsley, 7. Paul Taylor, 8. Frank Stevenson, 9. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 10. Jeff Whobrey, 11. AJ Seay, 12. Dennis Lyn, 13. Landon Elder, 14. Steven Dowell, 15. Michael Wayne, 16. Maranda Jane, 17. James Foster, 18. Coby Shelton, 19. Jake Wells.
25-lap feature #3: 1. Jordan Frye, 2. Greg Greene, 3. Allen Douglas, 4. Katie Shelton, 5. Ken Tungett, 6. Donnie Blanchard, 7. TJ Donahoo, 8. John Lister, 9. Andy Perryman, 10. Dakota Sohl, 11. Kevin Vaughn, 12. Bryan Meek, 13. Donald Coffey, 14. Zach Nolan, 15. Arthur Baker, 16. Jackson Scott, 17. Travis Vaughn, 18. Joe Wilhoite, 19. Joseph Stewart.
FORD F8
25-lap feature: 1. Ricky Puckett, 2. Jeff Whobrey, 3. AJ Seay, 4. Daniel Lister, 5. Paul Hartlage, 6. Jake Wells, 7. Zachary Cecil, 8. Donnie Blanchard, 9. Kaitlyn St Clair, 10. Jacob Robertson, 11. Joel Smith, 12. Allen Douglas, 13. Craig Wilder, 14. Russell Nolan, 15. Derek Smith, 16. James Foster, 17. Donald Coffey.
