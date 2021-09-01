JEFFERSONVILLE — Sportsdrome Speedway celebrated its birthday last Saturday in fine fashion.
Hundreds of fans filled the track, which has had the same family leadership for 75 years. The first race there was Aug. 28, 1947.
The first event was a special Trophy Dash and the winner was Jerry Curry in a six-lap shootout.
The next event was the PowderPuff 20-lap feature. Miranda Basham worked her way through the field en route to victory. Maranda Jane, who is second in the points race, was second.
In the Ford Oval #1 feature it looked like Wesley Napier, who led at the halfway point, would cruise to a victory. However, Jamie Bierman Harbin took over and finished ahead of Napier, Daniel Durrett, and Derek Smith.
In the second Ford feature it was Landon Elder backing up last week’s feature win with another victory. The 14-year-old, racing against veterans, was able to build a substantial lead on his way to victory.
The Ford Figure 8 race, always a thriller, lived up to expectations. Some early excitement came when Jayson Tucker jumped the guard rail and rode it around turns 3 and 4. On the last circuit Butch Winters, trying to pass Paul Hartlage, hit a large tire marker, which ripped off the passenger-side wheel. Hartlage took the checkered flag while Winters finished with sparks flying in second. Hartlage dedicated his victory to the family of Michael Nuckles who passed away unexpectedly Aug. 23. Nuckles was the father of drivers Cassie and Kaden Nuckles.
In the ICA Dumpster Sportsman feature, David Ross led the way with Jeff Bissinger taking second.
In the Kentuckiana Tank Wash Modified 8, Jeremy Mitchell returned to Victory Lane, followed by Rick Puckett.
In the Race8 Pro FWD Oval it was Shane Holland first, then Jeremy Mitchell and last season's point leader Nick Cooper.
This Saturday night will be Figure 8 Madness 33 at Sportsdrome. The racing card will include a 100-lap Modified Figure 8 feature, Race8 Pro FWD Figure 8 race, all Ford divisions, a mini van Figure 8 race and Go Karts.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday night's results
BIRTHDAY BASH NIGHT
MODIFIED F8
25-lap feature: 1. Jeremy Mitchell, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Josh Logsdon, 4. Mike Berry, 5. Robbie Greenwell, 6. Andy Perryman, 7. Raymond Johnson, 8. Steve Moneypenny, 9. Tim Slucher, 10. Craig Wilder, 11. Jake Wells, 12. Gerald Poe.
SPORTSMAN
25-lap feature: 1. David Ross, 2. Jeff Bissinger, 3. Matt Johnson, 4. Marcus Elliott, 5. Nick Reed, 6. Brandon Bailey, 7. Chad Deeley, 8. Austin Williams, 9. Anthony Richie, 10. Mike Bailey, 11. Jamie Bierman, 12. James Wayne, 13. Justin Key. Did not start: Perry Whitsett.
FORD OVAL
30-lap feature #1: 1. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 2. Wesley Napier, 3. Daniel Durrett, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Jacob Hebert, 6. Donald Coffey, 7. Michael Wayne, 8. Joshua Cress, 9. Paul Hartlage, 10. Travis Wohner, 11. Ken Tungett, 12. Scott Shelton, 13. Coby Shelton, 14. Nathan Green, 15. Mike Davis Sr., 16. Kaden Nuckles, 17. Rylan Chism, 18. 034, 19. Zach Nolan, 20. Peyton Whitsett, 21. Paul Taylor, 22. Hunter Taylor, 23. Bradly Winters.
30-lap feature #2: 1. Landon Elder, 2. Nick Reichmuth, 3. Chuckie Balmer, 4. Carl Harding, 5. David Ross, 6. Frank Stevenson, 7. Billy Hines, 8. Joel Smith, 9. Zachary Cecil, 10. Ricky Puckett, 11. Katie Mackensie Randall, 12. Troy Moore, 13. Ryan Wibbels, 14. Jacob Robertson, 15. Mark Elliott, 16. Jeremy Porter, 17. Jayson Tucker, 18. Dakota Sohl, 19. Craig Wilder, 20. 73, 21. Trey Whitsett, 22. Adam Grimsley, 23. Perry Whitsett.
FORD F8
25-lap feature: 1. Paul Hartlage, 2. Butch Winters, 3. Ricky Puckett, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Jacob Robertson, 6. Travis Wohner, 7. Donald Coffey, 8. Perry Whitsett, 9. Joel Smith, 10. Briar Quiggins, 11. Chuckie Balmer, 12. Jacob Hebert, 13. Kenny St Clair, 14. Ken Tungett, 15. Krista Tungett, 16. Jayson Tucker.
FORD POWDERPUFF
20-lap feature: 1. Miranda Basham, 2. Maranda Jane, 3. Dawn Douglas, 4. Kaitlea Smith, 5. Aly Mollyhan, 6. Calie Whitsett, 7. Marisa Stevenson, 8. Amanda Miller, 9. Tiffany Shelton, 10. Krista Tungett.
RACE8 PRO FWD OVAL
30-lap feature: 1. Shane Holland, 2. Jeremy Mitchell, 3. Nick Cooper, 4. Brian Isgrigg, 5. Ronnie Sadler, 6. Andrew Burlison, 7. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 8. Austin Scott, 9. LJ Crain, 10. Mike Jamison, 11. Dean Riley, 12. Zach Minton. DNS: John Franzell.
