JEFFERSONVILLE — The Sportsdrome Speedway held its Jake Gibson Mid-Season Championship on Saturday Night.
The patriarch of the family, Jake Gibson, was there to help celebrate with a lap around the family owned track. Jake is 81 and was accompanied by his daughter, Cynthia Pike. Driving the van was Greg Pike and passenger and longtime supporter of the speedway, Clark Nickles.
There were five, 40-lap feature races plus KKR karts heats and features, as well as a 20-lap minivan figure eight race at the end of the night.
Jamie Harbin led the first nine laps in the first Ford Oval but was overtaken in traffic by A.J. Seay. Harbin held second with Jacob Robertson third. Last week’s feature winner, Philip Boudreaux, was fourth.
The second Ford Oval feature was decided by a last lap scramble. The Whitsitts (father and son) finished 1-2 as Perry won and son Peyton Whitsett finished second. Billy Hines, who lead at times, salvaged third.
In the Sportsman Division Justin Key jumped out to lead for nine laps. Key finished fifth. Austin Williams lead the rest of the way and by the end of the race he was close to lapping the field. Second was Chad Deeley and last week’s feature winner, David Ross, was third.
The Modified 8 was plagued by a few yellow flags during the race. It was another example that it’s not over until it’s over. Battling for the lead was Buddy Vertrees and Dale Shelton until they got together on turn 3 of the figure eight course. Both Vertrees and Shelton spun out on lap 20. Vertrees pulled out of the race later and Shelton came back for fourth place. Leading the rest of the way was Robbie Greenwell with Mike Berry second and third was Gerald Poe.
AJ Seay shined again in the Ford Figure 8 as he pulled away and worked through traffic for the win. Second was Ricky Puckett and Jacob Robertson third.
In the Minivan 8 it was Dean Riley winning in his Chevy four cylinder van. KKR feature winners were Ben Mack Jr. Champ, Dalton Collins Sr. Champ and Camron Castleman 385 Clones .The next regular race will be July 9.
Midseason Championship Modified F8 40 Lap Feature:
1st- 9 Robbie Greenwell
2nd- 51 Mike Berry
3rd- 91 Gerald Poe
Sportsman 40 Lap Feature:
1st- 15 Austin Williams
2nd- 18 Chad Deeley
3rd- 42 David Ross
Ford Oval 40 Lap Feature #1:
1st- 77 AJ Seay
2nd- 67 Jamie Bierman Harbin
3rd- 91 Jacob Robertson
40 Lap Feature #2:
1st- 60 Perry Whitsett
2nd- 160 Peyton Whitsett
3rd- 82 Billy Hines
Ford F8 40 Lap Feature:
1st- 28 AJ Seay
2nd- 14 Ricky Puckett
3rd – 91 Jacob Robertson
Minivan F8 Winner: 56 Dean Riley
KKR Feature Winners:
Jr Champs: 15 Ben Mack
Sr Champs: 92 Dalton Collins
385 Pro Clones: 57 Camron Cattleman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.