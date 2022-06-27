JEFFERSONVILLE — The Sportsdrome Speedway held its Jake Gibson Mid-Season Championship on Saturday Night.

The patriarch of the family, Jake Gibson, was there to help celebrate with a lap around the family owned track. Jake is 81 and was accompanied by his daughter, Cynthia Pike. Driving the van was Greg Pike and passenger and longtime supporter of the speedway, Clark Nickles.

There were five, 40-lap feature races plus KKR karts heats and features, as well as a 20-lap minivan figure eight race at the end of the night.

Jamie Harbin led the first nine laps in the first Ford Oval but was overtaken in traffic by A.J. Seay. Harbin held second with Jacob Robertson third. Last week’s feature winner, Philip Boudreaux, was fourth.

The second Ford Oval feature was decided by a last lap scramble. The Whitsitts (father and son) finished 1-2 as Perry won and son Peyton Whitsett finished second. Billy Hines, who lead at times, salvaged third.

In the Sportsman Division Justin Key jumped out to lead for nine laps. Key finished fifth. Austin Williams lead the rest of the way and by the end of the race he was close to lapping the field. Second was Chad Deeley and last week’s feature winner, David Ross, was third.

The Modified 8 was plagued by a few yellow flags during the race. It was another example that it’s not over until it’s over. Battling for the lead was Buddy Vertrees and Dale Shelton until they got together on turn 3 of the figure eight course. Both Vertrees and Shelton spun out on lap 20. Vertrees pulled out of the race later and Shelton came back for fourth place. Leading the rest of the way was Robbie Greenwell with Mike Berry second and third was Gerald Poe.

AJ Seay shined again in the Ford Figure 8 as he pulled away and worked through traffic for the win. Second was Ricky Puckett and Jacob Robertson third.

In the Minivan 8 it was Dean Riley winning in his Chevy four cylinder van. KKR feature winners were Ben Mack Jr. Champ, Dalton Collins Sr. Champ and Camron Castleman 385 Clones .The next regular race will be July 9.

Midseason Championship Modified F8 40 Lap Feature:

1st- 9 Robbie Greenwell

2nd- 51 Mike Berry

3rd- 91 Gerald Poe

Sportsman 40 Lap Feature:

1st- 15 Austin Williams

2nd- 18 Chad Deeley

3rd- 42 David Ross

Ford Oval 40 Lap Feature #1:

1st- 77 AJ Seay

2nd- 67 Jamie Bierman Harbin

3rd- 91 Jacob Robertson

40 Lap Feature #2:

1st- 60 Perry Whitsett

2nd- 160 Peyton Whitsett

3rd- 82 Billy Hines

Ford F8 40 Lap Feature:

1st- 28 AJ Seay

2nd- 14 Ricky Puckett

3rd – 91 Jacob Robertson

Minivan F8 Winner: 56 Dean Riley

KKR Feature Winners:

Jr Champs: 15 Ben Mack

Sr Champs: 92 Dalton Collins

385 Pro Clones: 57 Camron Cattleman

