JEFFERSONVILLE — Racing returns to Sportsdrome Speedway on Saturday night, and so will fans.
For the first time this season, spectators will be allowed in the grandstand as Stage 4 of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's Back on Track plan began Friday. Under the arrangement, raceways may open at 50 percent grandstand capacity. That means that Sportsdrome can have as many as 2,200 fans in the stands Saturday night.
"I don't see us having to turn anybody [away]," track announcer Will Greenwell said on Sportsdrome Speedway's Facebook page Thursday night.
In step with the Back on Track plan, "masks are recommended, not required," according to Greenwell.
In fact, the first 500 fans will receive a free Sportsdrome Speedway mask.
Additionally, the track is making other concessions.
"We have ordered a lot more hand sanitizer dispensers that are going to be placed throughout the speedway," Greenwell said.
The track has also placed social-distancing markers that are 6-feet apart throughout the bleachers. Meanwhile, the pit gate from the grandstand bleachers to the pits will be closed. Concessions, though, will be available.
There are early indications that the speedway will have a good crowd on hand.
“We’ve gotten messages this week from people who are wanting to travel six hours to watch Sportsdrome Speedway because we can have fans,” Greenwell said. “It’s going to be beautiful weather.
"We’ve been busting our butts hard this past week. I think the changes that we made to make everyone happy, I think it’s worked. We’re going to go all out this Saturday night."
Gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is $12 for those 13 and older.
Saturday night's slate will feature five divisions — Oval Xtreme, Xtreme Wing Figure 8, Ford Oval, Ford Figure 8 and Ford Powder Puff. The pits open at 4 p.m., followed by rotating practice from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The drivers' meeting will start at 6:40 p.m. with opening ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m. The first race will begin five minutes later. The complete schedule is listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's schedule
2 p.m.: Pits opens; 5-6:30 p.m.: Rotating practice; 6:40 p.m.: Drivers' meeting; 7 p.m.: Opening ceremonies; 7:05 p.m.: AFO Heats (8 laps); 7:45 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme Heats (8 laps); 8 p.m.: Ford Powder Puff Heats (8 laps); 8:15 p.m.: TNT Screen Print Xtreme Heats (8 laps); 8:30 p.m.: AF8 Heats (8 laps); 8:50 p.m.: Ford Powder Puff Feature (25 laps); 9:10 p.m.: AFO A Feature (25 laps); 9:30 p.m.: AFO B Feature (25 laps); 9:50 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme Feature (25 laps); 10:10 p.m.: TNT Screen Print Xtreme Figure 8 Feature (25 laps); 10:30 p.m.: AF8 Feature (25 laps).
