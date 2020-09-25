JEFFERSONVILLE — Tonight will be Fan Appreciation Night at Sportsdrome Speedway and spectators will be treated will have plenty of action tonight.
Among the featured races will be the Ford Oval Twin 25's, a 25-lap Ford Figure 8 event, a Legend Series Twin 20's, the Midwest Old-Timers Club vintage cars, the FWD Young Guns, the Youth Champ B Karts, the XWF8/Painesville Speedway Figure 8 event and a Dirt Pure Stocks 25-lap feature.
In addition to the racing there will be on-track autographs, bike giveaways during intermission, helmet giveaways, free Lucas Oil hats and gas treatments and Lucas Oil event bags while supplies last, as well as Devils Attic attraction ticket giveaways.
The pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. while the general admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and teens while kids 12 & under are free. For more information call 812-945-4827.
The schedule is listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Today's schedule
3:30 p.m.: Pit gates open; 4-4:10 p.m.: Legends; 4:10-4:20 p.m.: Xtreme 8 & Painesville; 4:20-4:30 p.m.: Dirt Pure Stock; 4:30-4:40 p.m.: Legends; 4:40-4:50 p.m.: Xtreme 8 & Painesville; 4:50-5 p.m.: Dirt Pure Stock; 10-lap practice Youth Champ B; 10-lap practice Young Guns; group qualifying legends; 5:30-5:45 pm.: Ford practice; 5:50 p.m.: Drivers meeting; 6 p.m.: On-track autographs; 7:10 p.m.: Midwest Old-Timers Club Vintage Cars Hot Laps; 7:15 p.m.: Opening ceremonies; Youth Champ B feature (15 laps); Dirt Pure Stocks heat (10 laps); Painesville Ironman 8 (Trophy Dash 8 laps); Race 1 of Twins 25's AFO Feature Odd (25 laps); Race 1 of Twin 25's AFO Feature Even (25 laps); Race 1 of Twin 20's INEX Legends (20 laps); Intermission; Xtreme 8 & Painesville Ironman 8 Feature (25 laps); Race 2 of Twin 25's AFO Feature Even (25 laps); Young Guns Feature (20 laps); Race 2 of Twin 20's INEX Legends (20 laps); Dirt Pure Stocks Feature (25 laps); AF8 (25 laps).
