JEFFERSONVILLE — The third annual Triple 25’s highlighted the action at Sportsdrome Speedway on Saturday.
The car count was low in the Sportsman division races due to a rash of transmission failures, but the action was up to par. Finishing positions in the three races decided the overall winner.
Royce Harmon, the fastest qualifier, collected two wins and a third on his way to becoming the overall winner. Two points behind was Austin Williams, followed by Chad Deeley. Brandon Roberts, Justin Key and Marcus Elliott rounded out the top six.
The three Ford divisions were alive with action while the PowderPuff divisions had two heats and the feature, which was won by Amanda Miller. Tiffany Shelton and Ashley Brooke collided while running first and second, respectively, handing Miller her first feature win.
Four Ford division drivers backed up their heat race wins with feature wins.
There were seven heat races in the oval division.
In the Figure 8 division, Jacob Robertson won one of two heat and the feature by passing Elliott on the last lap.
In the oval division, Buzzy Jurek won his heat and then won the ‘A’ feature. Jeremy Porter followed by finishing first in his heat and the ‘B’ feature as well. Larry Toops followed suit, capturing a heat and the ‘C’ feature.
The wild Smack Talker winners were Michael Rice and Devin McKinley.
The next event will be June 3, which will be highlighted by the annual School Bus Figure 8 race.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY Saturday’s results SPORTSMAN
Fastest qualifier: Royce Harmon 15.543 seconds.
Triple 25’s overall finish: 1. Royce Harmon, 2. Austin Williams, 3. Chad Deeley, 4. Brandon Roberts, 5. Justin Key, 6. Marcus Elliott.
1st 25-lap feature: 1. Harmon, 2. Roberts, 3. Deeley, 4. Williams, 5. Key. DNS: Elliott.
2nd 25-lap feature: 1. Williams, 2. Deeley, 3. Harmon, 4. Roberts, 5. Key. DNS: Elliott.
3rd 25-lap feature: 1. Harmon, 2. Williams, 3. Deeley, 4. Elliott, 5. Key, 6. Roberts.
FORD POWDERPUFF
Heat winners: Angie Hines, Ashley Brooke.
25-lap feature: 1. Amanda Miller, 2. Kaitlea Smith, 3. Dawn Douglas, 4. Tiffany Shelton, 5. Chelsea Lanham, 6. Ashley Brooke, 7. Angie Hines, 8. Trista Tankersley, 9. Kenna Day, 10. Teresa Schott, 11. Kylie Raggard, 12. Marisa Stevenson.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Jacob Robertson, Daniel Lister.
25-lap feature: 1. Jacob Robertson, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. Daniel Lister, 4. Jeff Whobrey, 5. Derek Smith, 6. Kevin Cox, 7. Jackson Scott, 8. Troy Moore, 9. Billy Hines, 10. Brian Whelan, 11. David Hollenbach, 12. Allen Douglas, 13. Justin Behr, 14. Brandon Winters. DNS: Donald Coffey.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Larry Toops, Jeremy Porter, Joshua Cress, Allen Douglas, David Ross, Mike Bailey, Buzzy Jurek.
25-lap A feature: 1. Buzzy Jurek, 2. Mike Kestler, 3. Brendan Flaherty, 4. Mike Bailey, 5. Jacob Robertson, 6. Billy Hines, 7. Austin Scott, 8. David Ross, 9. Marcus Elliott, 10. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 11. Jackson Scott, 12. Brandon Winters, 13. Zachary Cecil, 14. Peyton Whitsett, 15. Carter Cook, 16. Jeff Whobrey, 17. Derek Smith, 18. Michael Wayne, 19. Troy Moore, 20. Justin Behr, 21. Paul Taylor, 22. Chris Young, 23. Brian Whelan, 24. Adam Grimsley.
25-lap B feature: 1. Jeremy Porter, 2. Frank Stevenson, 3. Joshua Cress, 4. Jordan Vaughn, 5. Coby Shelton, 6. Dakota Sohl, 7. Maranda Jane, 8. Jody Stewart, 9. Joe Wilhoite, 10. Troy Courtney, 11. Arthur Baker, 12. Andy Perryman, 13. Austin Cook, 14. Dalton Hollenbach, 15. Ronnie Sadler, 16. John Wilkerson Jr., 17. James Foster, 18. Kevin Vaughn, 19. Teresa Schott, 20. Kevin Cox, 21. Brandon Hollon, 22. Rylan Chism, 23. Allen Douglas.
12-lap C feature: 1. Larry Toops, 2. Dalton Nevil, 3. Chuckie Balmer III, 4. Kaden Cook, 5. Cody Strong, 6. Gary Edwards, 7. Jack Yeager.
SMACK TALKERS
Feature #1 winner: Michael Rice.
Feature #2 winner: Devin McKinsley.
