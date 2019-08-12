CLARKSVILLE — In Saturday action at the Sportsdrome, Mark Tunny won the Keep Kool 100-lap feature while Robbie Greenwell won the Race8 28-lap feature.
Next weekend at the Sportsdrome is the 2019 Zombie School Bus Figure 8 race presented by Smokey’s Discount Tobacco Outlet. Also racing will be the Jake’s Outlaw Figure 8 Series, Race8 FWD Pro and the Kentuckiana Tow Zone Legend Series.
Keep Kool 100 Night
100-lap feature results — Mark Tunny, Mike Berry, Ronnie Basham III, Jason Zehnder, Steve Moneypenny, Jon Embry, Jeremy Mitchell, Doodle Farris, Ricky Puckett, Buddy Vertrees, Nick Cook, Shane Isgrigg, Todd Whitfield, John Groulx, Gerald Poe.
Oval Xtreme
30 Lap Feature results — David Ross, Nick Reed, Marcus Elliott, Royce Harmon, Brandon Roberts, Jamie Bierman.
FWD Fun Stock
20-lap feature — Leslie Blanchard, Doug Turnage, Calie Whitsett, Carter Cook, Ronnie Sadler
Ford Division
25 Lap A Feature — Paul Hartlage, John Cozart, Wesley Napier, Daniel Durrett, Jesse Suell, Codey Turnage, Leonard Blanchard, Austin Scott, Tim Harbin, Joel Smith, Ken Tungett, Adam Grimsley, Chris Workman, Josh Harbin, Craig Wilder, Jamie Bierman, Trenton Murphy, Jake Wells, Steven Dowell, Robbie Greenwell
25-Lap B Feature — Paul Taylor, Gage Dunn, Billy Heil, Chuckie Balmer, Jake Harbin, Jordan Reddick, Jeff Whobrey, Charlie Hamilton, Dave Kruer, Jacob Robertson.
Race8
28-lap F8 Feature — Robbie Greenwell, Nick Cooper, Marcus Elliott, Chris Workman, Jeff Whobrey, Cory Harmon, Daniel Lister, Craig Wilder, Paul Hartlage, Dave Kruer, John Perkins, James Blanchard, Perry Whitsett II, Drew Ottman, Gage Dunn, Charlie Hamilton, Chuckie Balmer, Jesse Suell, Matt Kruer, Zach Holland, John Cozart, Paul Taylor
