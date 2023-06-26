JEFFERSONVILLE — Mix together the fastest Outlaw cars and 150 trips through the “X” and you have the longest running Figure 8 race in the country.
That’s what you had Saturday night at Sportsdrome Speedway with the 57th annual Mid-Western Outlaw Figure 8 Championship. And once again it was Tunny Time, as the family from Indianapolis finished first, second, third and fifth in the race. Mark Tunny finished first in his 3T machine and led most of the way. The other three Tunnys, all Mark’s cousins, were second (Ben), third (Austin) and fifth (Jesse), respectively. Steve Durham was the only non-Tunny in the top-five. He finished fourth. Ben Tunny was fastest qualifier at 19.061.
Robbie Greenwell, Artie Ware, Ricky Puckett, Chad Sizemore and Rick Heine rounded out the Top 10. Ware had to change engines before the race.
The 15-lap Smack-Talker race was won on a last-lap pass by Brad Hibbard in a Mini Cooper.
The Ford Ovals had five heat races and the Figure 8 division had two.
Craig Wilder won an oval and a Figure 8 heat, and captured the Ford A Feature.
The B feature was captured by Zach Cecil.
In the Ford Figure 8 it was A.J. Seay who took the checkered flag. Seay has also won the first three Ford Feature races at the newly reopened I-65 Speedway at the Scott County Fairgrounds. There will be a $200 reward for whoever beats him at the next race on July 2. All totaled, the bounty and the prize money comes to $700.
The next Sportsdrome race — the 35th annual Bud Light Mania Twin 45’s for Modified Figure 8 — will by July 8.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
MID-WESTERN NIGHT OUTLAW F8
Fastest qualifier: Ben Tunny 19.061 seconds.
75-lap Midwestern F8 Championship: 1. Mark Tunny, 2. Ben Tunny, 3. Austin Tunny, 4. Steve Durham, 5. Jesse Tunny, 6. Robbie Greenwell, 7. Artie Ware, 8. Ricky Puckett, 9. Chad Sizemore, 10. Rick Heine, 11. Calvin Crain, 12. Pete Bear, 13. Doodle Farris, 14. Jason Zehnder, 15. Steve Moneypenny, 16. Cory Harmon, 17. AJ Seay.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Joshua Cress, Allen Douglas, Perry Whitsett, Derek Smith, Craig Wilder.
25-lap A feature: 1. Craig Wilder, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Carter Cook, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Brian Whelan, 6. Maranda Jane, 7. Troy Moore, 8. Adam Grimsley, 9. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 10. Jacob Robertson, 11. Dakota Sohl, 12. Mike Kestler, 13. Brandon Winters, 14. Perry Whitsett, 15. Mike Bailey, 16. AJ Seay, 17. Jeremy Porter, 18. Jeff Whobrey, 19. David Ross, 20. Brendan Flaherty, 21. Zachary Nolan, 22. Buzzy Jurek, 23. Jordan Vaughn, 24. Billy Hines.
25-lap B feature: 1. Zach Cecil, 2. John Lister, 3. Joshua Cress, 4. Allen Douglas, 5. Michael Wayne, 6. Jody Stewart, 7. Joe Clapp, 8. Mike Winebrenner, 9. Kevin Vaughn, 10. Donald Coffey, 11. Ronnie Sadler, 12. Harlee Thurman, 13. Russell Nolan, 14. James Foster, 15. Cody Street, 16. Michael Thomas, 17. John Wilkerson Jr., 18. Kylie Raggard, 19. Junior Hollon, 20. Brandon Hollon, 21. Dalton Hollenbach, 22. Rylan Chism, 23. Arthur Baker, 24. David Mattingly, 25. Andy Perryman, 26. Travis Vaughn.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Craig Wilder, Daniel Lister.
25-lap feature: 1. AJ Seay, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Daniel Lister, 4. Ricky Puckett, 5. Jeff Whobrey, 6. Craig Wilder, 7. Butch Winters, 8. Derek Smith, 9. Brian Wolfe, 10. Billy Hines, 11. James Foster, 12. Russell Nolan, 13. David Hollenbach, 14. Brian Whelan, 15. Donald Coffey.
15-lap Smack-Talker feature winner: Brad Hibbard.
