JEFFERSONVILLE — Indianapolis' Eddie Van Meter took the first leg of the World Figure 8 Tour on Sunday night.
VanMeter won the 74-lap Outlaw Figure 8 feature at Sportsdrome Speedway on its opening night of the 2020 season.
VanMeter outlasted Artie Ware, Jesse Tunny, Chris Harmon and Calvin Crain to take the checkered flag. Ben Tunny, the fastest qualifier, finished sixth.
Meanwhile, Katie Shelton won the Ford Powder Puff Division.
In the Ford Oval Division, Paul Hartlage set the pace as the fastest qualifier. Aaron Schott won the 25-lap A feature for the odd qualifiers while Jamie Bierman took first in the 25-lap A feature for even qualifiers. Allan Williams took the checkered flag in the 15-lap B feature.
In the Ford Figure 8 Division, Robbie Greenwell outlasted the 24-car field in the 25-lap feature.
Racing, which remains spectator-free, returns to Sportsdrome on Saturday.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Sunday's results
World Figure 8 Tour
Fastest qualifier: Ben Tunny 18.569.
74-lap feature: 1. Eddie Van Meter; 2. Artie Ware; 3. Jesse Tunny; 4. Chris Harmon; 5. Calvin Crain; 6. Ben Tunny; 7. Ricky Puckett; 8. Cory Harmon; 9. Doodle Farris; 10. Darrin Greenwell; 11. Dave Noble; 12. Tommy St. John; 13. Jeff Harmon; 14. Casey White; 15. Steve Moneypenny; 16. Jeff Roberts; 17. Matt Smith; 18. Gerald Poe.
Ford Powder Puff Division: 1. Katie Shelton; 2. Christina Jessie; 3. Leslie Blanchard; 4. Krista Tungett; 5. Kaci Franklin; 6. Ashley Brooke; 7. McKenzie Gaddis; 8. Tiffany Shelton; 9. Caryn Workman; 10. Holly Heil.
Ford Oval Division
Fastest qualifier: Paul Hartlage 17.570. Heat winners: Austin Scott, Jordan Riddick, Jake Wells, James Schultz, Brandon Cranmer, Eric Lewis.
25-lap A feature (odd qualifiers): 1. Aaron Schott; 2. Paul Hartlage; 3. Perry Whitsett; 4. Craig Wilder; 5. Matthew Adams; 6. Joel Smith; 7. Jonathon Sheehan; 8. Zach Minton; 9. John Lister; 10. Dwight Smith.
25-lap A feature (even qualifiers): 1. Jamie Bierman; 2. Daniel Durrett; 3. Paul Taylor; 4. Shane Isgrigg; 5. Austin Scott; 6. Justin Fiedler; 7. Leonard Blanchard; 8. Mark Elliott; 9. Ron Phillips; 10. Robbie Greenwell.
15-lap B feature: 1. Allan Williams; 2. William Carkuff; 3. Derek Smith; 4. Adam Grimsley; 5. Rick Gesler.
Ford Figure 8 Division
25-lap feature: 1. Robbie Greenwell; 2. Paul Hartlage; 3. Justin Groulx; 4. Joel Smith; 5. Daniel Lister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.