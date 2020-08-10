JEFFERSONVILLE — Eddie Van Meter held off Jesse Tunny to win Saturday night’s 75-lap World of Outlaw Figure 8 feature at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Tunny was the fastest qualifier at 18.917 seconds and started on the front row with Van Meter, who quickly surged into the lead.
In the Race Pro FWD 8, Billy Hines and Daniel Reid won the heats before Reid took the checkered flag in the 28-lap feature. Nick Cooper finished fifth to win the championship in the “Cuttin’ the X” series. Cooper won the first two races of the series before running into trouble Saturday night. He clipped another car at an intersection and went to the pits, but was able to get back out on the track and finish the race.
Marcus Elliott was the fastest qualifier in the Ford Figure 8. However in the 50-lap feature, Robbie Greenwell outlasted Ricky Puckett and Elliott to take the checkered flag.
In the Ford Oval, Derek Smith and Mark Elliott won the last two races of the night. Smith took the checkered flag in the 25-lap odd feature while Elliott took the trophy in the 25-lap even feature.}
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY RESULTS
WORLD OF OUTLAW FIGURE 8
Fastest qualifier: 1 Jesse Tunny 18.917.
75-lap feature: 1. Eddie VanMeter, 2. Jesse Tunny, 3. Chris Harmon, 4. Ben Tunny, 5. Tommy St John, 6. Jeffrey Shackelford, 7. Ronnie Basham III, 8. Doug Grieg, 9. Calvin Crain, 10. Cory Harmon, 11. Dave Noble, 12. Darrin Greenwell, 13. Artie Ware, 14. Doodle Farris, 15. Jeff Harmon, 16. Tommy Hardison, 17. Brandon White, 18. Gerald Poe.
RACE8 PRO FWD8
Heat winners: Billy Hines, Daniel Reid.
28-lap feature: 1. Daniel Reid, 2. Alex Bube, 3. Tyler Shelton, 4. Steve Meek, 5. Nick Cooper, 6. Ricky Horton, 7. Dean Riley, 8. Donald Coffey, 9. Billy Hines, 10. Derek Smith.
Final “Cuttin’ the X” points standings: 1. Nick Cooper 194, 2. Daniel Reid 174, 3. John Franzell 169, 4. Dean Riley 157, 5. Billy Hines 154, 6. Tom Johnson 153, 7. Donald Coffey 141, 8. Ronnie L Sadler 126, 9. Alex Bube 125, 10. Ryan Seay 103, 11. Morgan Red Jeffries 87, 12. Steven Meek 70, 13. Leon Wolney Jr. 68, 14. Tyler Shelton 61, 15. Ricky Horton 56, 16. Brandon Dalton 54, 17. Josh Fults 54, 18. Jay Murtlow 51, 19. Ty Scott 46, 20. Derek Smith 44, 21. Brian Isgrigg 42, 22. Greg Smith 38
FORD F8
Fastest qualifier: Marcus Elliott 23.064.
50-lap feature: 1. Robbie Greenwell, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Joel Smith, 5. Paul Hartlage, 6. Jacob Robertson, 7. Daniel Lister, 8. Ronnie Basham, 9. Andy Perryman, 10. Justin Groulx, 11. Jake Wells, 12. Derek Smith, 13. John Lister, 14. Nick Reed, 15. Chuckie Balmer, 16. Byron Johns, 17. Jacob Hebert, 18. Drew Ottman, 19. Bradly Winters, 20. Carl Harding, 21. Brandon White, 22. Zach Minton, 23. Anthony Hicks, 24. Freddie Holbert, 25. Daniel Durrett, 26. Ken Tungett.
FORD OVAL
Dash winner: Chuckie Balmer. Heat winners: Cody Holbert, Carl Harding, Adam Grimsley, Daniel Durrett.
25-lap ODD feature: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Tim Harbin, 3. Andy Perryman, 4. Joel Smith, 5. Ron Phillips, 6. Jake Wells, 7. Marcus Elliott, 8. Leonard Blanchard, 9. J-Rob Masterson, 10. Bradly Winters, 11. unknown, 12. Cody Holbert, 13. Anthony Hicks, 14. Trevor Cranmer, 15. Ken Tungett, 16. Paul Taylor, 17. Denny Wilder, 18. Carl Harding, 19. Perry Whitsett. DQ Austin Williams.
25-lap EVEN feature: 1. Mark Elliott, 2. James Blanchard, 3. Daniel Durrett, 4. Jamie Bierman, 5. Jacob Robertson, 6. Paul Hartlage, 7. Jesse Suell, 8. Robbie Greenwell, 9. Doug Wicker, 10. Adam Grimsley, 11. William Calcuff, 12. Nick Reed, 13. Byron Johns, 14. Chuckie Balmer, 15. Coby Shelton, 16. Ronnie Basham, 17. Zach Minton.
