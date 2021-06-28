JEFFERSONVILLE — The temperatures were hot Saturday night, but the competition was even hotter at Sportsdrome Speedway.
There were eight heat races and nine features on the evening.
The night began with Alex Bube winning the Front Wheel Drive Figure 8 race, ahead of Eric Childers and Nick Cooper.
Connor Popplewell then took the checkered flag in the 20-lap Legend feature.
The Ford Oval features saw David Ross win the first race while Daniel Durrett charged from his 17th starting position to triumph in the second one.
The Ford Figure 8 feature, always a drama-filled event, saw Ricky Puckett gain a substantial lead before getting hammered in the intersection by a barrage of oncoming cars. The hard hit knocked out the rear axle, but Puckett walked away unscathed. Veteran driver Butch Winters was first across the line, followed by Jacob Robertson and Derek Smith.
In the added Ford B Oval feature Charles Turner won, while Jamie Bierman Harbin returned to Victory Lane in the Front Wheel Drive Oval division.
The main event was the NAPA Auto Parts World Figure 8 Tour 75. Mark Tunny, who along with Artie Ware and Ben Tunny were the top three in points heading into the fourth event of the season, was the fastest qualifier. Early in the race those three, along with Buddy Vertrees and Jeff Harmon, battled for position. In the end, the 54-year-old Vertrees took the checkered flag.
The Tour returns to the Sportsdrome on Aug. 7.
Meanwhile, Sportsdrome will take the upcoming weekend off for the Fourth of July holiday. It will return July 10 for the 33rd annual Bud Light Mania Twin 45s.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday’s results
WF8T NAPA 75: 1. Buddy Vertrees, 2. Ben Tunny, 3. Mark Tunny, 4. Artie Ware, 5. Doodle Farris, 6. Calvin Crain, 7. Jeff Harmon, 8. Dave Noble, 9. Craig VanWettering, 10. Petey Bear IV, 11. Steve Moneypenny, 12. Darrin Greenwell.
Legend Series: 1. Connor Popplewell, 2. Chad Varner, 3. Matthew Stice, 4. Levi Hargraves, 5. Logan H., 6. Chris Stice, 7. Devyn Marcum, 8. Stice, 9. Jared Soards, 10. Tanselle, 11. Josh Carroll.
FORD OVAL 1: 1. Dave Ross, 2. Billy Hines, 3. Mark Elliott, 4. Ricky Puckett, 5. Derek Smith, 6. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 7. Nick Payne, 8. Adam Grimsley, 9. Michael Wayne, 10. Brandon Winters, 11. Paul Taylor, 12. Kevin Cox, 13. Jayson Tucker, 14. Joshua Cress, 15. Jacob Hebert, 16. Carl Harding, 18. Collin Worrall.
FORD FEATURE 2: 1. Daniel Durrett, 2. Joel Smith, 3. Jake Wells, 4. Craig Wilder, 5. Jacob Robertson, 6. Travis Wohner, 7. Richard Witkowski, 8. Steven Dowell, 9. Paul Hartlage, 10. Nathan Greene, 11. Zachary Nolan, 12. Jeffrey Johnson, 13. Ken Tungett, 14. Arthur Baker, 15. Donald Coffey, 16. Zachary Cecil, 17. Jeff Whobrey, 18. Rylan Chism, 19. Greg Greene.
FORD 8: 1. Butch Winters, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Derek Smith, 4. Jake Wells, 5. Paul Hartlage, 6. Joel Smith, 7. Brandon Winters, 8. Craig Wilder, 9. Bradly Winters, 10. Travis Wohner, 11. Arthur Baker, 12. Kenny St.Clair, 13. Collin Worrall, 14. Jeff Whobrey, 15. Justin Fiedler, 16. Donald Coffey, 17. Ricky Puckett, 18. Charlie Turner Jr.
FWD 8: 1. Alex Bube, 2. Eric Childers, 3. Nick Cooper, 4. Bradly Winters, 5. Bubby Gedling, 6. John Franzell, 7. Andrew Burlison, 8. Zach Minton, 9. Mitch Kruer, 10. Derek Smith, 11. John Mosby, 12. Dean Riley, 13. Paul Hartlage, 14. Nick Warner, 15. Mike Jamison, 16. Ronnie Sadler, 17. Shane Holland, 18. Austin Scott.
FWD OVAL: 1. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 2. Zach Minton, 3. Carter Cook, 4. John Clevenger, 5. Shane Holland, 6. Bubby Gedling, 7. Andrew Burlison, 8. John Franzell, 9. Tyler Shelton, 10. Christopher Gammon, 11. LJ Crain, 12. Mitch Kruer, 13. Sean Smith, 14. Derek Smith, 15. Buzzy Jurek, 16. Nick Warner, 17. Austin Scott, 18. Nick Cooper, 19. Mike Jamison, 20. Ronnie Sadler, 21. Bradly Winters, 22. Peyton Whitsett, 23. Dean Riley, 24. Brandon Dalton, 25. Jeremy Mitchell.
FORD B FEATURE: 1. Charles Turner Jr.
