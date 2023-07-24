JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday night was full of action at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Eleven heat races and seven features filled the racing card.
Austin Williams not only won the Sportsman heat race, but he also was victorious in its feature. He was followed closely by Royce Harmon and Marcus Elliott.
Ricky Puckett took the checkered flag in the Modified 8 division. Mike Berry was a close second while Steve Moneypenny rounded out the top three.
Ford Feature winners included Joshua Cress (A), A.J. Seay (B) and Nick Cook (C).
In the Ford Figure 8, which is always a fan-favorite filled with great competition, Jacob Robertson was leading the pack with five laps to go when a ball-joint broke on his car. Elliott took the lead after that and took the checkered flag, followed by Derek Smith and Jeff Whobrey.
In the Smack Talkers division, Brad Hibbard won the Butterfly race with his fast-maneuvering MINI Cooper. Mark Peacock then edged Hibbard out in the Teardrop race.
Action returns to the Sportsdrome this coming Saturday with the 34th Mountain Dew 100 for Sportsman, plus the Affordable Fords.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
MODIFIED F8
Heat winners: Steve Moneypenny, Mike Berry.
25-lap feature: 1. Ricky Puckett, 2. Mike Berry, 3. Steve Moneypenny, 4. Gerald Poe, 5. Gerry Isgrigg, 6. Matt Johnson, 7. Robert Durham, 8. Jeff Whobrey, 9. Blake Durham, 10. Robbie Greenwell.
SPORTSMAN
Heat winner: Austin Williams.
25-lap feature: 1. Austin Williams, 2. Royce Harmon, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Joe Bierman, 5. David Ross, 6. Brandon Bailey, 7. Jamie Bard, 8. Cory Jones.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Brian Whelan, Jeff Whobrey
25-lap feature: 1. Marcus Elliott, 2. Derek Smith, 3. Jeff Whobrey, 4. Alex Bube, 5. Mike Kestler, 6. Donald Coffey, 7. Jerry Embry, 8. David Hollenbach, 9. Chris Lee, 10. Jacob Robertson, 11. Carter Cook, 12. AJ Seay, 13. Michael Thomas, 14. Brian Whelan, 15. Junior Hollon.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Brandon Bailey, Kevin Cox, AJ Seay, Chris Young, Jackson Scott, Carter Cook.
25-lap A feature: 1. Joshua Cress, 2. Buzzy Jurek, 3. David Ross, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Billy Hines, 6. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 7. Jacob Robertson, 8. Jeremy Porter, 9. Brian Whelan, 10. Marcus Elliott, 11. Mike Kestler, 12. Mike Bailey, 13. Dakota Sohl, 14. Jackson Scott, 15. Jeff Whobrey, 16. Adam Grimsley, 17. Peyton Whitsett, 18. Landon Elder, 19. Maranda Jane, 20. Jerry Embry, 21. Chris Lee, 22. Troy Moore, 23. Carter Cook, 24. Coby Shelton.
25-lap B feature: 1. A J Seay, 2. Zach Cecil, 3. Michael Wayne, 4. Chris Young, 5. Joe Wilhoite, 6. Jody Stewart, 7. Alex Bube, 8. Jack Yeager, 9. Rylan Chism, 10. Donald Coffey, 11. Jordan Vaughn, 12. Ronnie Sadler, 13. John Wilkerson Jr., 14. Zachary Nolan, 15. Junior Hollon, 16. Michael Thomas, 17. Mike Winebrenner, 18. Brandon Hollon, 19. Ricky Nolan, 20. Kevin Cox.
12-lap C feature: 1. Nick Cook, 2. Austin Cook, 3. David Mattingly, 4. Brandon Bailey, 5. Arthur Baker, 6. Dalton Hollenbach, 7. Harlee Thurman.
SMACK TALKERS
12-lap Butterfly race winner: Brad Hibbard.
12-lap Teardrop race winner: Mark Peacock.
