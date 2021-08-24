JEFFERSONVILLE — The 37th running of the Mountain Dew 100 highlighted Saturday night’s card at Sportsdrome Speedway. The evening also included nine Ford division heat races and one Young Gun heat leading into a total of five features.
Several dominated, including Peyton Whitsell. A usual driver in the Young Gun division, he also made a crossover into the Ford Oval Division. Whitsell not only won the Young Gun Feature, he also won the second Ford Feature in his second weekend driving the Ford. The 15-year-old, a sophomore at Bullitt Central (Ky.) High School, won his Young Gun feature with an outside pass at the finish line on the last lap to take the checkered flag.
Jacob Robertson not only won his oval heat, but went on to win the Ford Oval feature #1 and the Ford Figure 8 feature. In the Ford Oval, Robertson held off Michael Cranmer and Derek Smith. The Figure 8 was also contested by Paul Hartlage, Butch Winters and Ricky Puckett. Winters was spun earlier in the race, but came back for a second-place finish.
In the Ford Powderpuff division, Miranda Basham continued her reign of feature-race victories, topping Tiffany Shelton, one of the fastest qualifiers.
Austin Williams, the fastest qualifier (15.691 seconds) on the quarter-mile oval, led every lap of the 37th Mountain Dew 100 en route to victory. With the win he joined his father Allan Williams Jr., a five-time victor in the race.
This Saturday will be the 75th Birthday Bash of the track. There will be an on-track autograph session as well as giveaways and other gifts. Sportsdrome anniversary T-shirts will cost only 75 cents and the souvenir 75th program will be just $3. Modified Figure 8, Sportsman, Ford Oval, Figure 8, FWD PRO Oval and Powderpuff divisions are lined up for the night of racing.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY Saturday’s results SPORTSMAN
Fastest qualifier: Austin Williams 15.691 seconds.
Mountain Dew 100: 1. Austin Williams, 2. Matt Johnson, 3. Chad Deeley, 4. Marcus Elliott, 5. David Ross, 6. Nick Reed, 7. Jeff Bissinger, 8. Perry Whitsett, 9. Jamie Bierman, 10. Justin Key, 11. Chris Bailey, 12. Jamie Bard, 13. Eric Lewis, 14. Mike Bailey, 15. Bryce Henry. DNS: James Wayne.
FWD YOUNG GUNS
Heat winner: Cadon Cadle.
20-lap feature: 1. Peyton Whitsett, 2. Bradley Watkins, 3. Cadon Cadle, 4. Caden Cook, 5. Cole Gunter, 6. Bryant Winburn, 7. Jack Yeager, 8. Ethan Kerns.
FORD POWDERPUFF
Heat winners: Marisa Stevenson, Tiffany Shelton.
25-lap feature: 1. Miranda Basham, 2. Tiffany Shelton, 3. Maranda Jane, 4. Ashley Brooke, 5. Kaitlea Smith, 6. Aly Mollyhan, 7. Marisa Stevenson, 8. Lexie Challis, 9. Amanda Miller, 10. Katie Randall, 11. Grace Varner, 12. Kaetlin Hammers, 13. Calie Whitsett.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Peyton Whitsett, Landon Elder, Chuckie Balmer Jr., Jacob Robertson, Nick Payne.
25-lap feature #1: 1. Jacob Robertson, 2. Michael Cranmer, 3. Derek Smith, 4. Daniel Durrett, 5. Nick Payne, 6. Zachary Cecil, 7. Joshua Cress, 8. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 9. Paul Hartlage, 10. Frank Stevenson, 11. Nathan Green, 12. Ricky Puckett, 13. Zach Nolan, 14. Carl Harding, 15. David Ross, 16. Chuckie Balmer, 17. Landon Elder, 18. Michael Wayne, 19. Jeffery Johnson. DNS: Jayson Tucker, Kevin Cox.
25-lap feature #2: 1. Peyton Whitsett, 2. Troy Moore, 3. Coby Shelton, 4. Billy Hines, 5. Adam Grimsley, 6. Joel Smith, 7. Hunter Taylor, 8. Bradly Winters, 9. Dakota Sohl, 10. Donald Coffey, 11. Rylan Chism, 12. Katie Mackensie Randall, 13. Ken Tungett, 14. Bill McCrary, 15. David Mattingly, 16. Mike Davis Sr., 17. Christian Caffrey, 18. Perry Whitsett. DNS: Paul Taylor, Gregg Greene, Arthur Baker, Bryan Meek.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Carl Harding, Ricky Puckett.
25-lap feature: 1. Jacob Robertson, 2. Paul Hartlage, 3. Butch Winters, 4. Ricky Puckett, 5. Joel Smith, 6. Derek Smith, 7. Donald Coffey, 8. Kenny St Clair, 9. Bradly Winters, 10. Carl Harding. DNS: Arthur Baker, Jayson Tucker, Chuckie Balmer, Gregg Greene.
