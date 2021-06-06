JEFFERSONVILLE — There were six feature winners at Sportsdrome Speedway on Saturday night, which was highlighted by the School Bus Figure 8 race.
In the Modified Figure 8 division, Jeremy Mitchell held off Mike Berry and fastest qualifier Cory Harmon to take the checkered flag.
In the Powderpuff division, Miranda Basham outlasted Tiffany Shelton to win.
In the Ford Figure 8 division, Butch Winters held on to beat fast-closing Paul Hartlage, who was the fastest qualifier, in the 50-lap feature.
There were three winners in the 25-lap features of the Ford Oval division. Paul Taylor took the checkered flag in the first race while David Ross won the second and Derek Smith claimed the third.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
MODIFIED F8
Fastest qualifier: Cory Harmon 21.565 seconds.
50-lap feature: 1. Jeremy Mitchell, 2. Mike Berry, 3. Harmon, 4. Steve Moneypenny, 5. Andy Perryman, 6. Todd Whitfield, 7. Tyler Fraze, 8. Tim Slucher, 9. Josh Logsdon, 10. Raymond Johnson, 11. Craig Wilder, 12. Ray Logsdon, 13. Daniel Glover, 14. Robbie Greenwell, 15. Jeff Crum.
POWDERPUFF
25-lap feature: 1. Miranda Basham, 2. Tiffany Shelton, 3. Katie Bennett Shelton, 4. Krista Tungett, 5. Amanda Collins
FORD F8
Fastest qualifier: Paul Hartlage 22.905.
50-lap feature: 1. Butch Winters, 2. Hartlage, 3. Joel Smith, 4. Brandon Winters, 5. Derek Smith, 6. Jacob Robertson, 7. Craig Wilder, 8. Billy Hines, 9. Justin Behr, 10. Jacob Hebert, 11. Donald Coffey, 12. Travis Wohner, 13. Jeff Whobrey, 14. Ricky Puckett, 15. Gregg Greene, 16. Bradly Winters, 17. Andy Perryman, 18. Dalibor Mitrovich, 19. Dalton Nevil, 20. Carl Harding, 21. Anthony Turner.
FORD OVAL
25-lap feature #1: 1. Paul Taylor, 2. Jordon Riddick, 3. Michael Wayne, 4. Kevin Cox, 5. Travis Wohner, 6. Rylan Chism, 7. Justin Behr, 8. Jayson Tucker, 9. Austin Cochran, 10. Frank Stevenson, 11. Zach Nolan, 12. Kaden Nuckles, 13. Carl Harding.
25-lap feature #2: 1. David Ross, 2. Eric Lewis, 3. Adam Grimsley, 4. Ken Tungett, 5. Joshua Cress, 6. Greg Greene, 7. Hunter Taylor, 8. Donnie Blanchard, 9. Bryan Meek, 10. Coby Shelton, 11. Jacob Hebert, 12. Michael Davis Jr., 13. Richard Witkowski.
25-lap feature #3: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Joel Smith, 4. Zachary Cecil, 5. David Ross, 6. Bradly Winters, 7. Billy Hines, 8. Ricky Puckett, 9. Anthony Hicks, 10. Paul Taylor.
