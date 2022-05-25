AUSTIN — A trio of pitchers limited host Austin to two hits as Class A No. 1 Borden blanked the Eagles 2-0 Tuesday afternoon.
AJ Agnew started while Brady Schuler and Garrett Schmidt came on in relief for the Braves, who scored single runs in the first and fifth frames en route to victory. Agnew, who picked up the win, tossed the first 4 1/3 innings. Schuler came on with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and got out of that jam before throwing a scoreless sixth. Schmidt struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save.
“Agnew gave us a great start on the mound. Brady Schuler and Garrett Schmidt were brilliant in relief to maintain the shutout,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “Offensively, Alex Schuler, Brody Kennedy, and Schmidt had great days at the plate. (Dylan) Toler came through with a big double to drive in an insurance run. It was exactly the kind of game we needed to win, ahead of tournament play.”
Alex Schuler, Brody Kennedy and Schmidt had two hits apiece to lead the Braves at the plate.
Borden (20-6-1) is scheduled to face South Central at 10 a.m. Monday morning in the first semifinal of the Lanesville Sectional. The final is slated for 6 p.m. that evening.
BORDEN 2, AUSTIN 0
Borden 100 010 0 — 2 8 0
Austin 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
W — AJ Agnew (6-0). L — Brayden Furnish (4-5). SV — Garrett Schmidt (4). 2B — Conner Capps (A), Dylan Toler (B), Garrett Schmidt (B), Brayden Furnish (A). Records — Borden 20-6-1, Austin 15-11-1.
