BASEBALL: Borden seeks 1st state finals berth

While Borden will be making its first-ever semistate appearance today, being two wins away from a state championship is old hat to Shakamak.
The Lakers are a two-time champion and a five-time state runner-up.
“They consistently make deep runs into the tournament almost every year,” Braves head coach Eric Stotts said. “Of course they’re in that hotbed in the southwestern part of the state where there’s plenty of really top-notch competition, which I’m sure helps prepare them for the tournament.”
Stotts is hoping that the competition his team has faced this season will serve it well, as well. Fifth-ranked Borden (22-6-1) will face No. 10 Shakamak (16-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class A game at the Mooresville Semistate. The winner advances to the IHSAA State Finals, which will be played June 21-22 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
“I know they’re very solid,” Stotts said of the Lakers. “I know they don’t make a lot of mistakes. I know they’re well-coached. I know we’re going to have to play really well to come away with the win Saturday.”
Shakamak won Class A state championships in 2008 and 2014. The Lakers also were runners-up in 2004, ‘06, ‘07, ‘12 and ‘15.
“Obviously it starts with our pitchers throwing strikes,” Stotts said. “Our defense needs to make routine plays, as many as we can. And hopefully we can take advantage of maybe a walk here or maybe a booted ball there and get a key hit at some point, get a run or two in. That’s the hope. That’s been our formula to this point in the tournament. Pitchers do their job, the defense does its job and we get an occasional hit at the right moment.”
BIG FEW DAYS FOR AGNEW
On Thursday afternoon, Borden sophomore AJ Agnew shot an even-par 72 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to earn one of the five at-large berths for next week’s IHSAA State Finals.
Saturday, he’ll hit third and play third base for the Braves as they try to make the State Finals.
“I’m pretty excited,” Agnew said after his 18-hole round Thursday. “I don’t know what to expect because I’ve never done it before, but I’m excited to get to play with the team and get out there and try to go to state.”
Agnew brings the same even-keel attitude he takes to the golf course with him when he’s on the diamond.
“AJ is a steady, consistent player, both in his demeanor and his play,” Stotts said of Agnew, who is hitting .357 in 17 games this season. “You can almost write him in daily for 1-for-4 or 2-for-4 every game he plays.”
In 63 plate appearances, he has 15 hits, including three doubles, and 10 RBIs while scoring 17 runs and stealing seven bases.
On defense, Agnew boasts a .917 fielding percentage.
“He makes all the plays at third base. He’s been a vacuum cleaner for us all year,” Stotts said. “He’s that kind of kid, he’s just unfazed. He has tremendous hand-eye coordination. Which is no surprise because he’s such a good golfer.
“He’s a good kid, he’s an excellent student and he doesn’t want either of the two teams that he plays for in the spring to miss out. So AJ is going to our practice and then goes to Covered Bridge or Champions Pointe and plays 18 holes that night, on his own sometimes. He’s at our practice and he’ll stay as long as he possibly can, then he’s got a tee time at one of those places, and he takes off and goes. He’s hitting balls on Saturday before he comes to our practice, or after a doubleheader. The kid has an excellent work ethic and he’s just a great kid.”