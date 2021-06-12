MOORESVILLE — An historic season for Borden came to an end Saturday.
Tenth-ranked Shakamak tallied five runs in the first two innings and rode that early momentum to an 11-1 win over the Braves in the Class A contest at the Mooresville Semistate.
With the win the Lakers (17-7) advance to the IHSAA State Finals, which will be played June 21-22 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. It will be the eighth championship game appearance for Shakamak, which has won two titles.
The loss ended the season for the Braves (22-7-1), who were making their inaugural semistate appearance after capturing the program's first regional title.
The Lakers, coming off their 13th regional championship, got out quickly against Borden.
Ethan Burdette, the first batter of the game, led off with a double to left field off Braves starter Gavin Gentry. The next batter, Shakamak pitcher Peyton Yeryar, bunted toward first base. Gentry gave chase, but couldn't cleanly field the ball and when he threw to first base Burdette came around to score the first run of the game.
The next hitter, Oscar Pegg, doubled off the top of the wall to put runners on second and third. Brady Yeryar then grounded out to Kaden Holmes at first base, allowing Pegg to come home with the second run.
After Peyton Yeryar sat the Braves down 1-2-3, the Lakers quickly loaded the bases in the top of the second thanks to two singles and an error. After a strikeout, Burdette hit a slow bouncer to shortstop Alex Schuler. The freshman fielded the ball on the run, but threw errantly to first, allowing two more to score. Peyton Yeryar then hit into a fielder's choice, plating another run and making it 5-0.
The Lakers rolled from there, tallying two more runs in the fourth and another in the top of the fifth.
Borden got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning when Brody Kennedy was hit by a pitch. Shawn Condon's sacrifice bunt moved courtesy runner Ethan Parsons to second before Gentry's single to center scored the senior.
Shakamak scored three more times in the sixth thanks to four consecutive one-out singles. The last of those chased Zach Knight, Borden's third pitcher.
In the bottom of the inning, Dylan Toler singled — the Braves' fourth, and final, hit. That was all Borden would get, though, against Peyton Yeryar.
CLASS A MOORESVILLE SEMISTATE
Shakamak 230 213 — 11 13 0
Borden 000 010 — 1 4 5
W — Peyton Yeryar. L — Gavin Gentry (6-3). 2B — Ethan Burdette (S), Oscar Pegg (S), Brevon Fulford (S). Records — Shakamak 17-7, Borden 22-7-1.
