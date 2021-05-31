ELIZABETH — Junior pitcher Gavin Gentry scattered three hits and notched 15 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout as fifth-ranked Borden beat Orleans 3-0 in the Class A South Central Sectional final Monday night.
Both teams cruised in the semifinals held earlier in the day. The Bulldogs beat the host Rebels 11-1 while the Braves blasted Lanesville 18-1.
Braves coach Eric Stotts knew the championship game was going to be a tougher matchup, and he was fine with that.
“We’ve gotten better at handling adversity,” said Stotts, adding that in close games, “we’ve become comfortable in that space.”
Gentry was overpowering from the start, getting five strikeouts in the first two frames.
“He’s been spot-on for us all year,” said Stotts, whose team captured the program’s fifth sectional title, and third since 2015.
Stotts noted that with a solid pitching staff Gentry “is first among equals.”
In the bottom of the second, the Braves were able to get all the runs they would need.
First, Zach Knight drew a one-out walk from Orleans starter Brayton Clipp. Kaden Holmes followed with a bloop single that landed on the left-field line just behind third base.
With runners at first and second and two out, a wild pitch by Clipp moved each up a base. Soon after, a passed ball scored Holmes.
Ryan Adams had the only extra-base hit of the game, a double, to score courtesy runner Ethan Parsons. Adams would injure his knee while safely stealing third. Shawn Condon came in for Adams and was stranded at third.
In the third, Gentry handed out two walks to give the Bulldogs a runner in scoring position. However, a strikeout got him out of the jam.
“I knew they weren’t touching me if I just threw strikes,” Gentry said.
Gentry helped his own cause in the fifth. A leadoff single, followed by a stolen base, put him in scoring position. Gentry was at third with one out before he scored on Sam Gasper’s RBI-single to right field.
“We knew we had to keep our heads and concentrate,” Gasper said. “We wanted to stay steady.”
Gentry would have one more problem to deal with, in the sixth. A walk, passed ball and an infield single gave the Bulldogs runners at first and third with two outs before another strikeout got Gentry out of the jam.
Borden (20-6-1) advances to face West Washington (12-12), which beat New Washington 12-2 in five innings in the West Washington Sectional final, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Lanesville Regional semifinals. The Braves beat the Senators 8-0 on April 27.
Ninth-ranked Loogootee (19-7 will meet Tecumseh (17-13) in the first regional semi at 10 a.m. The championship game is slated for 6 p.m. that night.
CLASS A SOUTH CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Monday’s final
BORDEN 3, ORLEANS 0
Orleans 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Borden 020 010 X — 3 5 0
W — Gavin Gentry. L — Brayton Clipp. 2B – Ryan Adams (B). Record – Orleans 9-12, Borden 20-6-1.
Monday's semifinal
BORDEN 18, LANESVILLE 1
Borden 263 25 — 18 17 2
Lanesville 000 01 — 1 1 0
W — Samuel Gasper (7-0). L — Ty Tidstrom. 2B — Alex Schuler (B), AJ Agnew (B), Zach Knight (B), Kaden Holmes (B). HR — Gavin Gentry. Records — Borden 19-6-1, Lanesville 9-17.
