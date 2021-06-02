BASEBALL: Braves eye first regional title

BORDEN – After sweeping through the Class A South Central Sectional, the Borden Braves have a 20-win season and look to add to that Saturday.
The fifth-ranked Braves (20-6-1) will take on West Washington (12-12) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the Lanesville Regional. Ninth-ranked Loogootee (19-7) will face Tecumseh (17-13) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. that night.
Borden, which is coming off its fifth sectional championship, has its sights set on the program’s first regional title.
“I think we’ve got a great shot at it,” Braves coach Eric Stotts said. “I think we can certainly be in the hunt for the regional championship.”
Borden wasn’t quite in championship form to start the season.
The Braves had 14 errors in their first four games and went 5-3-1 in their first nine contests. Since then, though, they are 15-3.
“The lights went on and guys started making good plays defensively. Early on it was a little shaky,” Stotts said. “Being where we were at the end of March, the needle has moved quite a bit for us.
“I knew we had the possibility to be strong, and the last two weeks we’ve gelled defensively.”
The Braves have also become a very solid defensive team up the middle.
“That old adage of being strong up the middle, in 2021 it’s 100 percent legit — the middle of our infield has gotten better defensively, and it’s changed our season,” Stotts said.
With senior Sam Gasper in centerfield, classmate Zach Knight at second base, freshman Alex Schuler at shortstop and sophomore catcher Brody Kennedy behind the plate, Borden has been solid.
“Schuler struggled some early on, but he’s had a really good second half of the season,” said Stotts, adding that Kennedy “has been pretty solid from the get-go.”
“If you can (play good defense), your hitting doesn’t have to be that great. If we get six or seven hits, I like our chances.”
Junior Gavin Gentry tops the team with a .463 batting average and has scored a team-best 38 runs. Sophomore Dylan Toler, who has driven in a team-high 25 runs, is hitting .361 for the Braves, who have a collective .315 batting average.
While its defense and hitting have improved over the season, Borden’s pitching has been a constant.
“To me, it’s our pitching and our defense getting better as the year has gone on (that have gotten us here),” Stotts said.
Gasper (7-0 with a 0.65 earned-run average) and Gentry (5-2, 1.44 ERA) lead a staff that has a collective 2.53 ERA and can get the Braves through a two-games-in-one-day scenario.
Add Knight (1-1, one save, 3.97) and junior Kaden Holmes (2-2, two saves, 2.33), both who can start and are effective in relief, along with sophomore A.J. Agnew (2-0, 3.97), and the Braves have a winning combination.
“This may be the best overall pitching staff I’ve had,” said Stotts, who has coached Borden in two stints since 2000 for a total of 14 seasons.
Defense, hitting and pitching aside, it may be senior leadership that gives the Braves their best chance to capture the program’s first regional title.
Gasper, Knight, Ryan Adams and Ethan Parsons, all of whom played a key role in the sectional-title run, give the Braves a quartet of seniors who fill key leadership roles on the field and in the dugout.
“All four of our seniors each represent a positive element for the rest of the team,” Stotts said. “They lead by example.”
For Gasper and Knight, there is a cohesiveness to the Braves, and that helps build a winning atmosphere.
“I think this team has a really great chemistry — a bunch of brothers playing out there and it allows us to play at a higher level. That can take us far in these tournaments,” Gasper said. “I see my role as a person that makes sure everyone knows what they’re supposed to do, to be the backbone of the team who can get stuff done when it comes to crunch time.”
Knight, like Gasper, has been a key member of the varsity since his freshman year. He too embraces a leadership role.
“I try to lead the younger guys, help them through the tight-game situations and make sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to do at practice,” he said. “Just use my experience to help the team.”
And that leadership is paying off. Gentry is quick to point out the mindset the Braves need to have this weekend.
“Everybody has to contribute and stay focused, it’s not going to be a one-person show,” he said.
With all of that said, it is Stotts who can fully understand and embrace what the Braves need to do on Saturday.
“Everything that we have done over the second half of the season, we have to do that just a little bit better,” he said, before adding. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and it never hurts to catch a break.”
.
CLASS A LANESVILLE REGIONAL
Saturday
Game 1: Loogootee (19-7) vs. Tecumseh (17-13), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Borden (20-6-1) vs. West Washington (12-12), 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.