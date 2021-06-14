BASEBALL: Braves' historic season ends

MOORESVILLE — An historic, and memorable, season for Borden came to an unceremonious end Saturday.
Tenth-ranked Shakamak tallied five runs in the first two innings and rode that early momentum to an 11-1 six-inning win over the No. 5 Braves in the Class A contest at the Mooresville Semistate.
The Lakers (19-9) advance to the IHSAA State Finals, where they’ll face Washington Township (26-7) at 5 p.m. April 21 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. It will be the eighth championship game appearance for Shakamak, which has won two titles.
Meanwhile the loss ended the season for the Braves (22-7-1), who were making their inaugural semistate appearance after capturing the program’s first regional title.
“We didn’t come out and play our best,” Borden senior pitcher/outfielder Sam Gasper said. “We definitely needed to hit more and make more plays, but that’s all in the past now. It was a great season to have with my friends and my brothers. The game was something that we wish we could’ve gotten, but right now that doesn’t matter anymore.”
The Lakers, coming off their 13th regional championship, got out quickly against Borden.
Ethan Burdette, the first batter of the game, doubled to left field off Braves starter Gavin Gentry. The next hitter, Shakamak pitcher Peyton Yeryar, bunted toward first base. Gentry gave chase, but couldn’t cleanly field the ball and when he threw to first Burdette came around to score the first run of the game.
The next hitter, Oscar Pegg, doubled off the top of the wall to put runners on second and third. Brady Yeryar then grounded out to Kaden Holmes at first base, allowing Pegg to come home with the second run.
After Peyton Yeryar sat the Braves down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning, the Lakers quickly loaded the bases in the top of the second thanks to two singles and an error. After a strikeout, Burdette hit a slow bouncer to shortstop Alex Schuler. The freshman fielded the ball on the run, but threw errantly to first, allowing two more to score. Peyton Yeryar then hit into a fielder’s choice, plating another run and making it 5-0.
“Clearly I did a poor job. If I had them better prepared we would’ve had a better start and hopefully a better ending. It’s on me,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “The kids did as well as they could, but clearly I needed to do something differently. ... The difference is razor-thin. If Gentry comes out and strikes out the side in the first inning it may be a completely different finish to this game.”
The Lakers rolled from there, tallying two more runs in the fourth inning and another in the top of the fifth.
Borden got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the latter inning when Brody Kennedy was hit by a pitch. Shawn Condon’s sacrifice bunt moved courtesy runner Ethan Parsons to second before Gentry’s single to center scored the senior.
Shakamak tallied three more times in the sixth, thanks to four consecutive one-out singles. The last of those chased Zach Knight, Borden’s third pitcher.
“I just feel like we didn’t put our best foot forward today; we had some more in the tank. It wasn’t meant to be, I guess,” Knight said. “We’ve fought back from behind all season, several times in close games, it’s just they hit the ball a little better than us today.”
The Lakers finished with 13 hits, including a trio of doubles.
In the bottom of the inning, Dylan Toler singled — the Braves’ fourth, and final, hit. That was all Borden would get, though, against Peyton Yeryar, who struck out eight in the complete-game effort.
The loss ended the careers of the Braves’ four seniors — Parsons, Gasper, Knight and Ryan Adams, who was injured in the sectional.
“It’s a great bunch,” Gasper said. “I grew up with every single one of them, they mean a lot to me. I felt like each and every single one of them is a leader in their own. It’s tough to be heading out, but it was great to have’em.”
“They’ll be tough to replace,” Stotts added. “Obviously, Gasper’s started just about every inning of every game for four years. Zach has been a solid contributor throughout his four years and played a multitude of positions and pitched. Ethan and Ryan, two great kids, the heart and soul of the team, wonderful teammates, you can’t have enough of those kids around. Hopefully we’ll have kids who will step in and fill those holes for next year, but it won’t be easy. We certainly like the talent-level coming back, but again, we’ve got to work.”
The Braves are slated to return nine of their 13 players, including seven starters.
“Certainly I would be lying if I said that I didn’t feel good about what we’ll be next year. But all the stuff on paper doesn’t do anything for us if we don’t come out and work hard next year and try to avoid this same scenario,” Stotts said. “We’re a relatively young team, but I think that this is a far better teacher than anything that I can do in practice. Because for those guys that are coming back next year, they don’t want to feel this way again. They don’t want to get to this point and not get any farther. It’s a great teacher.”
“This was just the beginning of it,” Gasper added. “We still have some real big players in that lineup, and I believe that they will do well in the next few years.”
CLASS A MOORESVILLE SEMISTATEShakamak 230 213 — 11 13 0
Borden 000 010 — 1 4 5
W — Peyton Yeryar. L — Gavin Gentry (6-3). 2B — Ethan Burdette (S), Oscar Pegg (S), Brevon Fulford (S). Records — Shakamak 19-9, Borden 22-7-1.