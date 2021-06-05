BASEBALL: Braves win 1st regional title

LANESVILLE – Junior pitcher Gavin Gentry pitched a complete game and hit a two-run double to help his cause as fifth-ranked Borden beat No. 9 Loogootee 5-2 in the final of the Class A Lanesville Regional on Saturday night at Ed Jaegers Memorial Field.
The win gave the Braves their first-ever regional title. Borden (22-6-1) advance to face No. 10 Shakamak (16-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mooresville Semistate.
“Obviously this is a big checkmark off the list. We’re in uncharted waters for any baseball team in Borden’s history, it’s pretty special,” Braves coach Eric Stotts said.
For Stotts it was especially sweet given his journey from the bottom.
“Knowing where we were 22 years ago — 0-16, 10-run ruled every game — to this right here. For me, personally, it’s amazing and I don’t want it to stop,” he said.
Gentry gave up just four hits, but the occasional walk combined with two uncharacteristic infield errors by the Braves helped the Lions make it interesting until the final out.
“No doubt our defense was not as good as it has been,” Stotts said.
That final out came courtesy of Gentry’s ninth strikeout, and it stranded a pair of Loogootee baserunners.
“I’m not going to lie, my heart was racing,” Gentry said of that final strikeout.
He had a believer in the dugout.
“He is our ace. He is a tough kid with a great deal of competitive nature,” Stotts said of Gentry. “Obviously he’s skilled, but it’s his guts. It was going to be his game to win or lose.”
Borden started the game aggressively and kept it up throughout. Sometimes it paid off, sometimes it did not.
In the bottom of the first, Alex Schuler led off with a double. Schuler took third on Gentry's sacrifice bunt before scoring on Sam Gasper's sacrifice fly.
In the Braves' second, courtesy runner Ethan Parsons was on second after a passed ball. He scored on a single to right field by Shawn Condon.
Through three innings, Gentry was pitching a shutout and the Braves led 2-0.
Borden looked to open it up in the fourth. Condon and Schuler drew a pair of two-out walks from Lions reliever Jalen Wildman when Gentry stepped to the plate and hit a two-run double to the left-field wall.
Leading 4-0 in the fifth, Borden gave two of those runs back when Gentry allowed a two-out walk and a single, setting up a two-run double by Loogootee’s Luke Nonte. Gentry got a strikeout to end the rally.
Gasper led off the fifth with a double, but was called out trying to get to third on a bunt by Dylan Toler.
“If you’re going to make a mistake, make an aggressive mistake,” Stotts said.
Borden would make the final margin when Condon hit a solo home run over the centerfield wall in the sixth.
BRAVES BEAT SENATORS
Borden advanced to the final with a 17-2, five-inning win over West Washington in Saturday's second semifinal.
The Braves had 11 hits, while also taking advantage of 12 walks and three errors, to beat the Senators.
Borden tallied three runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the third, one in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game early.
A two-run double by Kaden Holmes was the key to a big first inning for the Braves.
Leading 10-2, Borden got a solo home run from Schuler in the fourth inning. Its six-run fifth inning was highlighted by Condon's two-run single.
Gasper got the start and tossed the first two innings for the Braves. Holmes came on to throw the final three frames.
.
CLASS A LANESVILLE REGIONAL
Saturday's semifinals
BORDEN 17, WEST WASHINGTON 2
Borden 325 16 — 17 11 1
West Wash 101 00 — 2 3 3
W — Kaden Holmes. L — Tate Timberlake. 2B — Holmes (B), Timberlake (W). HR — Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 21-6-1, West Washington 12-13.
.
LOOGOOTEE 4, TECUMSEH 2
Loogootee 121 000 0 — 4 6 0
Tecumseh 020 000 0 — 2 4 0
W — Isaac Waggner. L — Sam Garland. 2B — Chase Jones (T). 3B — Drew DuPont (T). Records — Loogootee 20-7, Tecumseh 17-14.
.
Saturday's final
BORDEN 5, LOOGOOTEE 2
Loogootee 000 020 0 — 2 4 0
Borden 110 201 X — 5 5 2
W — Gavin Gentry. L — Bryant Eckerle. 2B — Schuler (B), Gentry (B), Sam Gasper (B), Luke Nonte (L). Records — Loogootee 20-8, Borden 22-6-1.