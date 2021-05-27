BASEBALL: Bulldogs, Highlanders advance to semis

FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany and Floyd Central will face off in Saturday’s Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals.
A five-run seventh inning helped the Bulldogs blow open an 8-2 victory over Jennings County in Thursday night’s first first-round game at Highlander Field.
In the nigthtcap, Casey Sorg and Tristan Polk led the host Highlanders to a 1-0 win over Seymour.
Ninth-ranked New Albany will take on Floyd at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the first sectional semi. The Highlanders beat the Bulldogs twice during the regular season.
Jeffersonville will face Bedford North Lawrence in the second semifinal Saturday night. The final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
BULLDOGS BEAT PANTHERS
Sophomore pitcher Landon Tiesing’s two-run double in the top of the seventh sparked a five-run inning as the Bulldogs turned a one-run lead into a comfortable win. Tiesing finished with two doubles and got the win on the mound.
“We needed him to come alive with his bat,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said.
New Albany had taken advantage of Jennings County errors to grind out a 3-2 lead — all three Bulldog runs were unearned.
“We were just trying to not let them have a big inning and scratch one out,” McIntyre said. “It’s one of those games you have to grind out.”
New Albany struck in the top of the first when junior Tucker Biven drew a walk against Jennings County ace Jacob Vogel, a 6-foot-7 pitcher who entered with a 0.97 earned-run average. Biven would score on an infield error before the Panthers got the run back in the bottom of the inning.
New Albany loaded the bases with two outs in the third, but couldn’t cash in. In the fourth, though, a pair of Panthers throwing errors helped to score Mitchell Meyer for a 2-1 New Albany lead.
It was 2-2 going into the sixth when the Bulldogs had a chance to blow it open. Kaden Elliott led off with a single, followed by a Tiesing double. Biven then drew an intentional walk to load the bases with none out.
A wild pitch by Vogel scored Elliott, but New Albany was unable to push any more runs across and led 3-2 going into the seventh.
Meyer got the seventh started by going to third on a Panthers’ error, their fifth of the game. A single by James Gill scored Meyer and chased Vogel.
Jennings County reliever Keegan Manowitz hit Elliott before Tiesing doubled to score Gill and Elliott to make it 6-2. The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs for good measure.
FLOYD OUSTS OWLS
Sorg pitched a gem for six innings, allowing just two hits while keeping the Owls at bay. He also helped his own cause in the fifth inning.
Indiana University-signee Evan Goforth hit a two-out triple to right field, where Seymour’s outfielder slipped in the wet grass. Sorg followed with an infield single that scored Goforth with the go-ahead run.
In the Seymour seventh, Sorg walked the lead-off batter, which prompted Highlanders head coach Casey LaDuke to turn to Polk. There was one out and a runner on third when the senior delivered a strikeout and a game-ending groundout.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,” said LaDuke.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Thursday’s first-round games
NEW ALBANY 8, JENNINGS COUNTY 2
New Albany 100 101 5 — 8 9 1
Jennings Co. 100 010 0 — 2 9 5
W — Landon Tiesing. L — Jacob Vogel. 2B — Tiesing (NA).
FLOYD CENTRAL 1, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Floyd Central 000 010 X — 1 5 1
W — Casey Sorg. L — Aden Burnside. 2B — Sorg (FC). 3B — Evan Goforth (FC).
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Thursday): New Albany 8, Jennings County 3
Game 2 (Thursday): Floyd Central 1, Seymour 0
Game 3 (Saturday): New Albany vs. Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (Saturday): Jeffersonville vs. Bedford NL, 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Monday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.