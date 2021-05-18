NEW ALBANY — New Albany didn’t play one of its better games Tuesday.
However the Class 4A No. 7 Bulldogs found a way to outlast 3A No. 4 Silver Creek, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 6-5 win at Mt. Tabor Field.
“We weren’t sharp,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said. “(Pitcher) Tucker (Biven) struggled a little bit. Our defense was bad early in the game. We just kind of gutted our way through this game.”
Silver Creek got off to a fast start against the Bulldogs as Holden Groher hit a two-run home run off Biven in the top of the first.
New Albany (21-5) didn’t waste much time in responding, though. In the bottom of the inning, Liam McCauley hit a towering, three-run homer to give the Bulldogs the lead. They added another run in the second on Landon Tiesing’s sacrifice fly.
The Dragons (17-8-1) answered with single runs in the third — on Colin Kapust’s RBI-single — and fourth — on Grahm Kerber’s RBI-double — frames.
Creek retook the lead in the sixth when Jace Burton reached on an error, stole second, then took third on a groundout before scoring on a wild pitch by Biven.
“Even when they didn’t get a hit they put the ball in play and put a lot of pressure on us,” McIntyre said. “They did a heck of a job.”
Once again, New Albany answered in the bottom of the inning. The Bulldogs’ first three hitters reached base thanks to a walk, an infield single and a perfect bunt.
Dominic Decker then relieved losing pitcher Kapust (4-2) on the mound. Mitchell Meyer hit Decker’s first offering to center field for a sacrifice fly that tied the game. Decker then struck out Carson Chandler before walking Tiesing and Elliott. The second of those scored James Gill with the winning run.
“It was a really competitive ball game,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said. “We’ve come a long way since we played them in early April (a 7-3 loss). After the second inning Colin pitched really well, he just found his release point. He was struggling to find it early trying to throw it for strikes. I think he figured it out. In the sixth, I think he just got tired.”
The Dragons didn’t go down easily in the seventh. Chandler, who relieved Biven to start the inning, got two quick outs before walking Kapust and giving up a single to Bailey Hale. After a wild pitch advanced both Groher flied to center on a full-court pitch to end the game.
“I was happy with the way we attacked the Biven kid,” Joe Decker said. “Tuck is really, really good. We jumped on some fastballs a few times. Holden hit a ball really far. I’ll take second and third with Holden batting any day against a good team.”
“They came out swinging,” Meyer added. “After the first two innings I think (Tucker) settled down. We got it going pretty good in the sixth, got the momentum back. It felt pretty good.”
Biven allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out four over six innings to improve to 5-0 on the season. Chandler earned the save.
“I think this game was good for Tucker,” McIntyre said. “He just didn’t have much command of his breaking ball today. Against a good hitting team when the count is 2-0, 2-1, unless you make a perfect pitch, you’re going to get hit against good people.”
The Bulldogs are slated to host North Oldham (Ky.) at 6 p.m. today while the Dragons are scheduled to host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
NEW ALBANY 6, SILVER CREEK 5
Silver Creek 201 101 0 — 5 6 1
New Albany 310 002 X — 6 7 3
W — Tucker Biven (5-0). L — Colin Kapust (4-2). SV — Carson Chandler. 2B — Mitchell Meyer (NA). HR — Holden Groher (SC), Liam McCauley (NA). Records — Silver Creek 17-8-1, New Albany 21-5.
