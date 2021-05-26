BASEBALL: Dragons blank Pirates in first-round win

SELLERSBURG — Charlestown couldn’t come up with the key hit with runners on early in the game, then Silver Creek rode a pair of big innings to a 9-0 win in the first round of the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional on Wednesday.
The eighth-ranked Dragons (21-8-1) will face the Scottsburg-Corydon Central winner at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinals. The winners of today’s games between Brownstown Central and Salem, as well as Madison and North Harrison, will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second semi. The championship game is scheduled for noon Monday.
In the first two innings Wednesday a couple of Pirates reached base, but couldn’t get past second as Creek senior ace Holden Groher buckled down.
“I thought that was the key to the game — Holden working out of a couple of jams early,” said Silver Creek coach Joe Decker, whose team has won three straight sectional titles. “And then us finally scoring first — that was the difference in the game. I think if they score first in one of those first few innings it’s a different game.”
Groher, a Butler University-signee, admitted he wasn’t pitching his best early in the game.
“I didn’t have my best stuff early, obviously,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t get rattled. I just stayed confident. I stayed confident and believed in myself.”
Groher allowed five hits while walking one and striking out four over five innings to improve to 6-4 on the mound this season.
“Holden usually gets better as the game goes along,” Decker added. “He gets better as he goes.”
The Dragons (21-8-1) finally broke through against Charlestown senior starter Eric Wigginton, who didn’t allow a baserunner in the first two innings, in the top of the third.
Landon Scherzinger singled with one out, then moved to second when Dominic Decker was walked with two outs. Colin Kapust followed with an RBI-single. A wild pitch allowed Decker and Kapust to advance before Bailey Hale’s single scored them both.
In the bottom of the inning, Wigginton doubled with one out. However Nick Broady, his courtesy runner, was stranded at second.
“We had five runners on in the first three innings and couldn’t get them over,” Charlestown coach Brian Hester said. “If we score a run here and a run there, it changes the whole momentum.”
Groher said the three-run cushion didn’t change his mindset.
“The runs were great, but I’m just thinking about holding them to zero,” he said.
Silver Creek put the game away with a six-run fifth. The Dragons took advantage of some Charlestown miscues, including a hit batter and two errors.
Dominic Decker started the inning with a double to center field. With one out, Hale added another double, scoring Decker to start the offensive onslaught.
Hale finished with three hits and three RBIs while Greyson Durick drove in two.
Nathaniel Kimbrell had a pair of hits for the Pirates (13-12).
“They got going and put pressure on us, but our kids stayed in there and fought. I’m proud of them,” Hester said. “I’m proud to be their coach.”
CLASS 3A SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Game 1 (Wednesday): Silver Creek 9, Charlestown 0
SILVER CREEK 9, CHARLESTOWN 0
Silver Creek 003 060 0 — 9 9 1
Charlestown 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
W — Holden Groher (6-4). L — Eric Wigginton (5-4). 2B — Wigginton (C), Nathaniel Kimbrell (C), Dominic Decker (SC), Bailey Hale (SC). Records — Silver Creek 21-8-1, Charlestown 13-12.
Game 2 (Wednesday): Scottsburg vs. Corydon Central, late
Game 3 (today): Brownstown Central (12-12) vs. Salem (13-10), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4 (today): Madison (10-5) vs. North Harrison (9-15), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 (Friday): Silver Creek (21-8-1) vs. Scottsburg-Corydon Central winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6 (Friday): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 7 (Monday): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, noon