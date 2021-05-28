BASEBALL: Dragons down Warriors, advance to title game

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek put together one big inning, and that was pretty much all the Dragons needed Friday night.
Creek scored six runs in the top of the fourth and cruised from there to a 7-1 win over Scottsburg in the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional semifinals.
The eighth-ranked Dragons (22-8-1) will face Madison (20-10), which beat Salem 6-2 in Friday's second semi, at noon Monday in the sectional final. Silver Creek will be trying for its fourth consecutive sectional championship.
After going hitless through Friday’s first three innings, the Dragons used a variation of small ball to apply a square jab to the body of the Warriors.
Just as the winds picked up, and the weather quickly deteriorated, Silver Creek used five singles, one walk, two hit batters and two errors by Scottsburg to score six runs.
Dominic Decker led off the inning by dribbling a single by second base. He moved to second when Warriors starter David Edwards hit Colin Kapust with a pitch. Bailey Hale followed with a single to load the bases. Moments later, an error by shortstop Brentley Spaw allowed Decker to score the game’s first run.
That was just the beginning for the Dragons, who sent 11 to the plate in the inning.
Jace Burton followed with an RBI-single before another Scottsburg error allowed courtesy runner Cole Davidson to score. Edwards then walked Dane DeWees before Greyson Durick reached on a fielder’s choice. Landon Scherzinger was then hit by a pitch to score Burton.
After a strikeout, Decker singled up the middle to score DeWees and Durick.
“We knew the Edwards kid would be really good,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said of the Warriors’ starter, who entered with a 6-1 record and a sub-1.00 earned-run average. “He was really good for three innings. ... We felt like we had to be patient and we were lucky to get to him in that one inning.
“David’s a good pitcher, he’s really good and he’s only a sophomore. I just thought we had a really good approach at the plate. To beat a pitcher like that is always a good win.”
With the Dragons leading 6-0, a brief downpour and high winds forced a rain delay in the middle of the fifth inning.
Scottsburg (19-10) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning before the Dragons responded in the seventh when Hale tripled to the right-field corner. Davidson, running for Hale, scored a short time later when Burton delivered a two-out single to right.
Ethan Murphy (6-1), who allowed just two baserunners through the first five innings, gave up one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out five over six innings, in which he only threw 69 pitches.
“Murph has been really good all year but he doesn’t get any publicity because Holden is on the team,” Decker said. “He’s kind of our 1A, if you ask me. I feel as confident when Murph is on the mound as I do Holden. I don’t think anybody has given Murph much credit for the year he’s having. He’s been really, really good all year for us.”
Murphy, who will play baseball for Spalding next year, said he felt okay on the mound.
“It was a so-so day,” he said. “I just went out there and got the job done.”
Groher and Murphy will both be available for Monday’s final. Decker said Groher will start.
“Holden’s our horse,” he said. “We’re going to give him the ball.”
CLASS 3A SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Friday’s semifinals
SILVER CREEK 7, SCOTTSBURG 1
Silver Creek 000 600 1 — 7 9 2
Scottsburg 000 001 0 — 1 2 1
W — Ethan Murphy (6-1). L — David Edwards (6-2). 3B — Bailey Hale (SC). Records — Silver Creek 22-8-1, Scottsburg 19-10.
Game 1 (Wednesday): Silver Creek 9, Charlestown 0
Game 2 (Wednesday): Scottsburg 7, Corydon Central 3
Game 3 (Thursday): Salem 4, Brownstown Central 1
Game 4 (Thursday): Madison 10, North Harrison 3
Game 5 (Friday): Silver Creek 7, Scottsburg 1
Game 6 (Friday): Madison 6, Salem 2
Game 7 (Monday): Silver Creek (22-8-1) vs. Madison (20-10), noon