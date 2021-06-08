BORDEN — While his team celebrated the program’s first-ever regional title at Lanesville this past Saturday evening, Borden head coach Eric Stotts was insistent that all 13 Braves touch the regional trophy.
It was a moment for all of them to remember, and a reminder that the trophy was earned by every player on the team. It’s that team-first attitude that has led Borden to its first semistate. The fifth-ranked Braves (22-6-1) will take on 10th-ranked Shakamak (16-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mooresville Semistate.
Win at Mooresville and Borden will swim in more “uncharted waters,” as Stotts put it last Saturday night, in the state final at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Borden has come a long way since Stotts first began to manage the Braves in 2000. His first team was 0-16. Only six years later, though, Borden won its first sectional title since 1972.
It’s that 2006 team, which lost 11-3 to Orleans in the regional semifinals, that Stotts was thinking about as this year’s squad prepares for the semistate.
“In 2006, we approached that regional semifinal game like we’d done it. We didn’t play well, I didn’t properly prepare us to take that next step,” he said. “The 2006 team didn’t expect to go any further. This team does.”
The regional title as a goal, not just a milepost, was something that concerned Stotts.
“We addressed that at practice on Monday,” he said. “I was a little concerned about what the kids’ mindset would be.”
He got the response he wanted.
“(The players had the attitude of) ‘we’re not just happy to be here. There’ll be time to savor after. Now, it’s business,’” Stotts said. “That was good to hear.”
While the Braves aren’t the bragging sort, there is a quiet confidence among them.
“To be honest, we’re expecting to win these games,” Stotts said. “If we think of ourselves as a Cinderella story, at some point the carriage turns into a pumpkin.
“Everyone is focused, not tense — calm and with confidence. They expect to win the next two games.”
Win the next two games, and it goes from a great season to an historic one for Borden.
In 2015 the Braves made it to the regional final, losing 2-0 to Orleans. Up until last weekend that was the high-water mark for the program. However it was the 2018 team’s 1-0 regional-semifinal loss to Tecumseh that was the precursor of this latest success.
That squad included four freshmen (Sam Gasper, Ryan Adams, Ethan Parsons and Zach Knight) who are now seniors. The next year, then-freshmen Gavin Gentry and Kaden Holmes were members of the team that lost 10-8 to South Central in the Shawe Memorial Sectional final.
“You could tell Gentry and Holmes, as freshmen, were going to be mainstays in our pitching rotation,” Stotts said.
Borden’s four seniors have been around for the disappointment of season-ending losses, as well as 2020’s lost season (due to COVID-19). They’ve turned that into resolve — a tool that has helped them in their leadership role on the team, according to Stotts.
During the postseason, the Braves have shown their resilience with solid defense and timely hitting — two things that can mean the difference between winning and going home.
Holmes was a good example of that in last Saturday’s Lanesville Regional. He had a two-run double against West Washington in the semifinal and a big defensive play against Loogootee in the final.
Add to that a deep pitching staff that includes Gentry, Gasper, Knight and Holmes, and you have a team built for a deep run.
“When you’ve got pitching depth, and it’s good, it gives you options,” Stotts said. “I’ve got four guys I can turn the ball over to and they’ll consistently produce results.”
Gasper and Holmes combined for the sectional-semifinal win while Gentry, the Braves’ ace, got a complete-game victory over the ninth-ranked Lions in the championship game.
However, as Stotts noted after the regional win, every player has had a part in the Braves’ success. Key underclassmen include sophomores A.J. Agnew, Dylan Toler and catcher Brody Kennedy, as well as freshman shortstop Alex Schuler — the team’s leadoff hitter.
“Every kid has their job, and they do it well,” Stotts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.