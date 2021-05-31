BASEBALL: Floyd Central claims 1st sectional title in 6 years

FLOYDS KNOBS — Pitching and strong defense can carry a team a long way. Throw in timely hitting and that adds up to a lot success.
Floyd Central used all three ingredients in beating Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Jeffersonville 7-1 in the championship game of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional on Monday afternoon.
The Highlanders’ first sectional title since 2015 ended the Red Devils’ three-peat attempt.
On a near perfect day weather wise before a standing-room-only crowd, Floyd Central (22-7) scored runs in every inning except the fourth in advancing to Saturday’s Jasper Regional. The Highlanders will face Jasper (24-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the second regional semi. Second-ranked Columbus North (25-4) will face No. 3 Center Grove (28-4) in the first semi at 11 a.m. The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. that night.
Monday, Floyd senior pitcher Casey Sorg allowed just two hits and the one run while striking out eight and walking one.
“He was on fire today,” catcher Caleb Slaughter said. “Before the game, in the bullpen, he had all of his stuff. Everything was working really well. It felt good all night. He was really special to watch.”
In three sectional games, the Highlanders’ pitching staff allowed just one run.
“With our pitchers. If we can get some runs like that (early), it’s not easy but it helps,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said.
The Highlanders scored single runs in each of the first three frames.
In the first, Jake Thompson singled, then stole second before scoring on Sorg’s RBI-single.
In the second Tristan Polk led off with a double to right-center. Dylan Hogan sacrificed Polk to third before Max Tripure’s sacrifice fly scored him.
In the third Bailey Taylor singled before Thompson sacrificed him to second. Evan Goforth, who had two hits, then singled home Taylor for a 3-0 lead.
“Sorg has been good all season. He was not only good, but he was really, really good today,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. “They were getting the leadoff guy on base and scoring every single inning except the fourth. Then they were getting their bunts down. They were playing some small ball. You have to tip your hat to them. It puts a lot of pressure on your defense.”
The Highlanders added a run in the fifth with two outs against reliever junior Josh Weiser. Sorg, who had three hits, doubled. Courtesy runner Caleb Miller advanced to third on a balk before scoring on a wild pitch by Weiser.
In the meantime Sorg was cruising along, retiring 13 straight.
“My approach coming in was the same — pitch to contact,” he said. “That’s what I did, nothing special, and let my defense work behind me.”
The Red Devils (17-13) scored their lone run in the sixth. Brett Denby singled with one out, then stole second. He scored on Max McEwen’s RBI-single. Xavier Hart then hit a hard shot toward Hogan at second, but he turned it into an inning-ending double play.
The Highlanders tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Tripure reached on an error and he eventually scored a on wild pitch by Brett Denby, who came on in relief in the sixth. Goforth then tripled home Ty Becker, who had reached on an error, before Sorg singled in the final run.
Sorg (6-0) retired the final four batters he faced to secure the Highlanders’ first sectional title in six years.
“We had a lot of past players here. This one was just as special (as 2015). It was a tough road,” LaDuke said. “We’ve got some great pitchers. I’ve also got an awesome catcher [Slaughter] back there. A lot of times we are letting him call pitches.”
Jeff loses only three seniors from this season’s squad.
“I hope this stings a little bit, seeing those guys holding up the trophy,” Ellis said. “These guys only have one guy that’s been able to hold up a sectional trophy from 2019.”
And what is Ellis’ take on Floyd?
“That’s a really good baseball team,” he said. “They’ve got some good arms. They could make a run.”
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Monday’s final
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Jeffersonville 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
Floyd Central 111 013 X — 7 11 1
W — Casey Sorg (6-0). L — Chate Amick. 2B — Tristan Polk (FC), Sorg (FC). 3B — Evan Goforth (FC). Records — Jeffersonville 17-13, Floyd Central 22-7.