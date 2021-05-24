FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central pounded out 13 hits, including six for extra bases, while a pair of its pitchers held Clarksville to one hit in the Highlanders' 10-0 five-inning win in the regular-season finale for both Monday evening at Highlander Field.
The Highlanders tallied two runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Junior Jake Thompson led the way, going 3-for-3 with an RBI while senior Caleb Slaughter was 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs. Max Tripure and Bailey Taylor added two hits apiece while Taylor scored twice.
On the mound, Thompson and Taylor combined for the shutout. Thompson allowed one hit while walking three and striking out three over four frames. Taylor threw a scoreless fifth.
Additionally, Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke was honored for recording the 400th victory of his career.
The Highlanders host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional.
The Generals, meanwhile, are scheduled to take on the host Musketeers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the 2A Eastern Sectional.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 10, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 000 00 — 0 1 2
Floyd Central 242 11 — 10 13 2
W — Jake Thompson. L — Jake Cummings. 2B — Bailey Taylor (FC) 2, Noah Wathen (FC). 3B — Casey Sorg (FC), Tristan Polk (FC). HR — Jake Thompson (FC).
.
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS
Class 4A
1. Carmel 23-3
2. Columbus North 24-4
3. Center Grove 25-4
4. Andrean 24-3
5 (tie). Westfield 20-3
5 (tie). Evansville North 23-5
7. Cathedral 20-5
8. Homestead 23-6
9. New Albany 23-6
10. McCutcheon 21-4
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central, Jasper, Lake Central, LaPorte, Penn, Zionsville.
Class 3A
1. Hanover Central 24-3
2. Leo 25-3
3. Lebanon 22-2
4. West Vigo 22-6
5. Batesville 19-5
6 (tie). FW Dwenger 23-6
6 (tie). Western 19-7
8. Silver Creek 20-8
9. Peru 18-5
10. Brebeuf 15-12
Others receiving votes: Edgewood, Greencastle, Hamilton Heights, Madison, Northview, Northwood, Oak Hill, Southridge
Class 2A
1. Cascade 24-1
2. Wapahani 25-1
3. Lafayette Central Catholic 25-4
4. Carroll (Flora) 21-4
5. Monroe Central 20-4
6 (tie). Centerville 20-4
6 (tie). Delphi 22-6
8. University 19-9
9 (tie). Seeger 19-4
9 (tie). Southwestern 21-7
Others receiving votes: Bremen, Eastern, Eastside, Evansville Mater Dei, Park Tudor, Perry Central, South Adams, Southmont, Speedway.
Class A
1. Southwood 18-5
2. Washington Township 20-6
3. Fremont 21-6
4. North Daviess 18-8
5. Borden 18-6
6. Riverton Parke 18-8
7. Southwestern 19-4
8. Rossville 18-7
9. Loogootee 16-6
10. Shakamak 13-9
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Hauser, Oldenburg Academy, Tecumseh, Wes-Del.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.