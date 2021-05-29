FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central senior Evan Goforth had an RBI-single in the third inning and Highlanders' defense made that stand up in a 1-0 win over rival New Albany in the semifinals of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional on Saturday night at Highlander Field.
“New Albany did a great job putting pressure on us,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “Any time you win in the sectional it’s a big win.”
In the other semifinal, Jeffersonville junior pitcher Max McEwen tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the Red Devils to an 11-0 win over Bedford North Lawrence.
The Highlanders (21-7) will face Jeff (17-12) at 1 p.m. Monday in the sectional final. Floyd Central will be trying for its 14th sectional title, but first since 2015. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will seeking their third consecutive sectional trophy.
FLOYD EDGES 'DOGS
Both teams put runners in scoring position in the first inning.
New Albany loaded the bases with one out in the top of the second, but Kaden Elliott hit into a double play to end the Bulldogs' threat. It was the first of many big plays by the Floyd Central defense, and it began New Albany’s pattern of putting runners in scoring position with nothing to show for it.
In the Floyd third, Ty Becker singled before taking second on a passed ball. He scored the game's lone run on Goforth's two-out single.
With the lead, the Highlanders' defense did the rest.
Floyd Central starter Bishop Letson started the fifth with a walk, but a pick-off at first kept the Bulldogs from mounting a rally.
In the New Albany sixth, a Floyd Central error put a runner on and Garrett Jones followed that with a bunt single to give the 'Dogs runners on first and second with none out. However, a pick-off at second squelched that rally as well.
The Bulldogs had seven runners in scoring position through six innings with no runs on the board. It was more of the same in the seventh.
Floyd Central senior Tristan Polk came in to start the seventh. With Landon Tiesing on first and one out, the Bulldogs threatened one last time. Tucker Biven singled, then Andrew Clements followed suit with a single to right field and Tiesing was sent home.
However, Highlanders rightfielder Max Tripure had other ideas. His one-bounce throw to catcher Caleb Slaughter beat Tiesing by five feet and allowed Slaughter to tag him out.
With two outs and Biven at third, Landon Caswell flied out to centerfield to end the game
“Our outfield is fast with great arms,” said LaDuke, whose team beat New Albany for the third time. “Tripure made a heck of a play.”
Going into the sectional final, Floyd Central has scored just two runs in the tournament, but they've been enough to win a pair of 1-0 games.
MCEWEN SINKS STARS
McEwen had his no-hit bid busted up in the bottom of the seventh. He finished with 15 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
“When Max is in his routine he’s really good,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. “We had a good report on their players and he was dominant.”
The Red Devils jumped on Stars starter Braydon Brown almost from the start.
In the second inning, Chate Amick and Josh Weiser got it started with back-to-back singles. A balk by Brown put runners at second and third before Alex Kelley singled to right field, scoring Amick.
With runners at first and third, Hunter West flied out to right field, scoring Weiser.
Grant Paradowski drew a walk, before he and Kelley each advanced a base on Brown’s second balk of the inning. Brett Denby followed that with a two-out, two-run single to make it 4-0.
With Denby at second, McEwen singled to left field, scoring Denby and capping the five-run frame.
It was 6-0 in the third inning after a bases-loaded walk scored Weiser. With the bases stilled juiced, Denby’s blooper into shallow center field dropped between three Stars, to clear the bases and make it 9-0.
A double by West highlighted a two-run seventh for the Red Devils to help make the final margin.
Monday's matchup will be the third meeting of the season between Jeff and Floyd. The Highlanders won the first 7-1 in early April before the Red Devils beat them 1-0 in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final on May 14.
.
CLASS 4A FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday's semifinals
FLOYD CENTRAL 1, NEW ALBANY 0
New Albany 000 000 0 — 0 8 0
Floyd Central 001 000 X — 1 6 1
W — Bishop Letson. L — Tucker Biven. Records — Floyd Central 21-7; New Albany 24-7.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 11, BEDFORD NL 0
Jeffersonville 054 000 2 — 11 11 0
Bedford NL 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
W — Max McEwen. L — Braydon Brown. 2B — Hunter West (J), Evan Waggoner (B). Records —Jeffersonville 17-12, BNL 19-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.