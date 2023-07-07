BASEBALL: Floyd's Letson expected to be selected in MLB Draft

Bishop Letson has a big week ahead.
The recent Floyd Central graduate and standout right-handed pitcher is scheduled to move up to Purdue University on Sunday. That same day the Major League Baseball Draft is slated to start with its first two rounds. Letson doesn’t expect to be selected Sunday, however he’s likely to be chosen Monday (in rounds 3-10), or Tuesday (rounds 11-20) at the very latest.
“Stoked is where I’m at right now,” Letson said last month.
‘A LATE-BLOOMER’
Like most, Letson got his start in Tee Ball “around the age of 4 or 5.” However, he wasn’t a standout right away.
“From like 8 to 12 (years old), I was so average at-best,” Letson recently recalled. “I was a catcher, I was any utility, anything just to keep me in the lineup I guess. I wasn’t even that good of a bat either.”
That’s why right before he became a teenager he considered giving up baseball entirely.
“At one point I wanted to stop playing, when I was like 12,” Letson remembered. “I wanted to fish with my buddies and go golfing and (my parents) didn’t let me. Thank God they didn’t let me.”
Still, growing up Letson wasn’t even the best pitcher in his own family. That distinction went to his older sister, Abby, a standout softball pitcher at Floyd Central who earned a scholarship to Indiana State.
“My sister was the athlete of my family. She was a pitcher … she was a stud,” Letson said. “She was like 15 (years old) playing in 18U tournaments. I just remember they would never be at my tournaments, my parents. They would come if they could, but she would play in Colorado and both my parents would go. So I feel like that was fuel to the fire. I was like, ‘It’s my turn.’”
In his early teen years, Letson bounced around from travel team to travel team before winding up with the Rawling Tigers and D.J. DeWees, who is their regional director for the Louisville and Indianapolis areas, his freshman year at Floyd.
“I went to my first practice with D.J. and he got me on the mound and had the radar — I was like 82, 83 (miles an hour). But I had never been on the mound before,” Letson recalled. “D.J. told me that day, ‘What are your top three schools that you want to go to?’ and I laughed in his face. I was like, ‘Dude, you’re such a funny coach, no way.’”
A short time later he went to a camp at Spalding University and was clocked at 85 miles an hour. By his sophomore year he was up to 87.
However his body was still developing.
“I was a late bloomer, to say the least. … My freshman year I was like 5-(foot-)11, probably a buck 20 (pounds),” the now 6-4, 175-pound Letson said. “I’m still really skinny, but I was like skin and bones — you could count my ribs.”
Letson hit a growth spurt at the end of his sophomore year. That, coupled with some good performances at a few Prep Baseball Report events, brought interest from colleges.
“Growing up I didn’t even have, I’m not going to say I didn’t have aspirations to play in college but I was just realistic. I was like, ‘Well, I’m not even the best on my team,’” he said.
Letson continued to work, grow and develop. By the winter of his junior year he committed to Purdue.
After a strong junior campaign, Letson attended more camps and workouts. It was then that he began receiving attention from some Major League teams, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants.
“After that I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is happening?! This is crazy. This is so much more than I expected,’” Letson recalled.
At one point he attended a camp for elite high school prospects in Chicago.
“I threw really well there, that’s what really kicked it off,” Letson said. “I think I had like 80-percent strikes and I touched 94 twice. My slider was good and all my spin rates were high. After that, the questionnaires started rolling in. I think I did 15 questionnaires for different teams. … It all happened so fast.”
It continued to happen throughout his senior season. Pro scouts were regular attendees at Highlander games, especially those in which he was on the mound.
“I can’t sit here and lie and say that it didn’t make me any more nervous, it definitely did. But sometimes, they say, what comes with nerves is a good performance,” Letson said. “A little bit of anxiety and a little nervousness pumps some adrenaline into your heart, it really gets you going. I think it could’ve helped me just as much as it made me nervous. Yes, it does add a little bit of pressure on the games, but at the same time we’re still playing a game. It was just a good time with a little added effect.”
On the mound this spring the lanky Letson went 4-1 with a 2.33 earned-run average while recording 62 strikeouts for Floyd. He also was strong at the plate, batting .386 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs for the Highlanders, who lost to Jeffersonville in Class 4A New Albany Sectional final.
“It was a blast,” Letson said of his senior season. “We came up short a little bit at the end, it was a little unfortunate, but overall it was a great year.”
THE FUTURE
Since graduation Letson has been preparing for his future, whether that be at Purdue or in pro baseball.
“With the draft coming up July 9 you never know,” he said in June. “The plan right now is to go to Purdue and see how the draft goes. If I get paid enough to go and skip college, then that’s what I’ll do. If I don’t, then I’ll have three great years at Purdue. I’m looking forward to the future, there’s a lot of hard work ahead. I’ve just got to keep my nose to the grindstone and keep grinding away.”
At least one website (prospectslive.com) has Letson ranked 105th among the top 500 prospects in the MLB Draft.
“It’s something that I’ve put all my eggs in one basket,” he said with a smile, before adding. “I’m hoping it’s a good basket.”