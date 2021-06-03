BASEBALL: Groher, fellow seniors hope to extend season

SELLERSBURG — Holden Groher and the rest of the Silver Creek seniors are thankful their final season wasn’t wiped away by the pandemic like what happened one year ago.
“This season we were all jacked up and super-excited,” Groher, a pitcher/infielder, said. “At first, we were super hopeful we were going to get (to play). All the other sports had their seasons, so we were thinking we’d get it. But there were rumors that maybe not. When we were told we were going to play baseball for Silver Creek again, it was one of the best feelings.
“We didn’t want to take anything for granted. That’s what we were doing (last year) and we got a season canceled. That was one of the worst feelings. A whole year without Silver Creek baseball is super tough. That made this season even more enjoyable because we realized at any minute the game can be taken away.”
Dragons coach Joe Decker said all his players have seemed to appreciate this season.
“I think they’re all a little more tuned in than they would be had they not missed last year,” he said.
Eighth-ranked Silver Creek (23-8-1), which is coming off its fourth consecutive sectional title, will face the host Raiders (22-7) at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first semifinal of the Class 3A Southridge Regional at League Stadium in Huntingburg. The Dragons won 6-5 at Southridge on May 8.
Fifth-ranked Batesville (22-6) will take on Evansville Memorial (18-9) in the second semi. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Groher, who is scheduled to start Saturday’s first semifinal, sports a 7-3 record and a 1.08 earned-run average on the mound this season. He has faced some of the best teams in Kentucky and Indiana, including Covington Catholic (Ky.), Trinity and St. Xavier from Louisville as well as Castle and Jasper.
“I think what really makes Holden good is his ability to command his slider and curve for strikes,” Decker said. “And, he can throw them at any count. It’s about the best slider I’ve ever seen because of how hard it breaks and how late it breaks.”
Groher, who committed to Indiana University before he ever played a high school game, could throw in the high 80s as a 14-year-old. Back then, he said he was more of a thrower than a pitcher.
“Holden’s always been so gifted athletically,” Decker said of Groher, who was a freshman starter on Creek’s 2018 state runner-up team. “He got by on his athleticism. ... He’s probably the most gifted athlete I’ve ever coached.”
Groher was front and center during the sectional. He tossed five shutout innings in the Dragons’ 9-0 win over Charlestown in the first round. Then in Monday’s final, he threw a complete-game shutout against Madison.
Groher said he loves being in control on the mound.
“It kind of goes through me,” he said. “I have to kind of control the game. I love to compete that way because I’m very competitive.”
Groher has since changed his college choice, signing with Butler University. Because of the pandemic, Groher couldn’t make an official on-campus visits, but he took an impromptu trip to the Indianapolis school’s campus.
“I was able to go up there on my own and check out the campus because I have a friend who plays tennis up there,” Groher, who is hitting .273 at the plate with a team-best four home runs, explained. “As soon as I got on campus it felt like home to me.”
He said he loved the prospect of playing in a large conference (the Big East) and getting the chance to play as a freshman.
“Getting to play is so important in college,” said Groher, who also considered Purdue Fort Wayne and several high-level junior colleges. “I don’t want to sit and wait. I want to able to prove myself early and go, and compete for a good team in a good conference.”
First, though, he and the Dragons have some business to attend to Saturday.
“It’s super-important to me and the rest of the seniors, we want to keep playing Silver Creek baseball as long as we can,” Groher said. “We’ve worked very hard and we believe we deserve this. But there’s two very good teams we’ll have to beat. But I definitely think it’s doable for us.”
CLASS 3A SOUTHRIDGE REGIONAL
Saturday at League Stadium, Huntingburg
Game 1: Silver Creek (23-8-1) vs. Southridge (22-7), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Evansville Memorial (18-9) vs. Batesville (22-5), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.