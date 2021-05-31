BASEBALL: Groher pitches Dragons past Cubs

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek used the strong arm of senior Holden Groher, and took advantage of a couple of costly Madison mistakes, to advance past the Cubs 3-0 Monday afternoon in the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional title game.
“That’s your goal every year,” Dragons head coach Joe Decker said of winning the sectional. “It never gets old.”
Eighth-ranked Creek (23-8-1), winner of four straight sectionals and 10 overall, advance to Saturday’s Southridge Regional. The Dragons will face the host Raiders (22-7) at 11 a.m. in the first semifinal. Fifth-ranked Batesville (22-5) will take on Evansville Memorial (18-9) at 1 p.m. in the second semi. The final is scheduled for 8 p.m. that night.
Groher (7-4), a Butler University-signee, scattered four singles, struck out nine and walked none in the complete-game effort.
“That’s the best he’s looked,” Decker said of the right-hander. “Something we talked about this week — there’s no reason to try and pace yourself, I need Holden Groher in the first inning. He was really good the whole game. He was really focused.”
Groher said he felt stronger than he did in the Dragons’ first-round game — a 9-0 victory over Charlestown last Wednesday.
“Compared to the Charlestown game, I felt way better,” he said. “I had way better command and my velocity was up a little too. Overall, I felt really good out there.”
In Monday’s championship game, the Dragons broke through with two runs in the top of the second without the benefit of a hit.
Silver Creek loaded the bases as Greyson Durick drew a walk and Landon Scherzinger and Grahm Kerber both reached after being hit by pitches from Cubs starter Ben Orrill.
With two out, Colin Kapust hit a slow grounder to Madison second baseman Keaton Rowlett. The ball rolled under Rowlett’s glove, allowing Scherzinger and Kerber to score.
In the top of the fifth inning, Silver Creek again took advantage of a Madison miscue.
After Bailey Hale singled to center field, courtesy runner Cole Davidson stole second and third. As Davidson went to third, the throw from Madison catcher Zander Vonch went into left field and Davidson quickly got to his feet and scored the final run.
That proved to be plenty for Groher.
“The run support is great, but my goal is to hold them to zero,” he said. “Once we got three on the board it gave me more confidence.”
The Dragons finished with five hits, one more than Madison (20-11).
In the regional, Decker said his team will need to do better at situational hitting.
“We just couldn’t get a big hit when we needed one (today). It kept the game really close,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll have to do better in situations when we get runners on next week.”
CLASS 3A SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Monday’s final
SILVER CREEK 3, MADISON 0
Silver Creek 020 010 0 — 3 5 0
Madison 000 000 0— 0 5 2
W — Holden Groher 7-4. L — Ben Orrill 5-4. 2B — Colin Kapust (SC). Records — Silver Creek 23-8-1, Madison 20-11.