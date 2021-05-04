SELLERSBURG — Holden Groher's complete-game, three-hit shutout carried Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek to a 3-0 victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference contest, as well as a matchup of first-round sectional foes, Monday night.
Groher, a Butler-signee, allowed a trio of singles while walking two and striking out 13 in the win on the mound.
The Dragons gave Groher single runs in the first, fifth and sixth frames.
In the bottom of the first, Dominic Decker led off with a double, advanced to third on a line drive, then scored on Groher's sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Cole Davidson walked with one out, stole second, advanced to third on Grahm Kerber's single, then scored on Decker's single.
In the sixth, Jace Burton reached base on a fielder's choice, advanced to third on Greyson Durick's single, then scored on ground ball.
The Dragons (10-5-1, 4-0) and the Pirates (7-6, 2-1) will meet again in the first round of the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional in three weeks, according to the IHSAA pairings released Sunday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Silver Creek 100 011 X — 3 6 1
W — Holden Groher. L — Eric Wigginton. 2B — Dominic Decker (SC). Records — Charlestown 7-6, 2-1; Silver Creek 10-5-1, 4-0.
