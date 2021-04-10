FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central baseball team slugged 13 hits en route to a 7-4 victory over visiting Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Friday night.
Bailey Taylor led the Highlanders’ hit parade, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Jake Thompson, Caleb Slaughter, Tristan Polk and Evan Goforth added two hits apiece for Floyd, which scored a single run in the first, four in the third and two in the sixth.
Polk picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three in five innings. Thompson tossed the final two frames, allowing one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out one.
Floyd Central (4-1, 2-0) is scheduled to visit New Albany at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, COLUMBUS EAST 4
Columbus East 001 003 0 — 4 7 1
Floyd Central 104 002 X — 7 13 3
W — Tristan Polk. L — W. Boyer. 2B — Bailey Taylor (FC), Jake Thompson (FC), K. Wise (CE), B. Major (CE), C. Taylor (CE), J. Luedeke (CE), H. Major (CE). Records — Columbus East 2-2-1, 1-0; Floyd Central 4-1, 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.