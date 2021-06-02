BASEBALL: Late-blooming Sorg leads Floyd into regional

FLOYDS KNOBS — Casey Sorg is what you might call a late bloomer.
One of the standouts of Floyd Central’s Class 4A sectional champions, Sorg really began to blossom as player when he had a growth spurt around his sophomore year.
“Casey is a perfect example of a kid who played the long game in his development,” said his father Jay Sorg, who played and coached in the Cincinnati Reds organization for a number of years. “He was always smaller than the other guys, which I think in the long run was good for him because he had to learn to really play the game and compete with the bigger guys.
“Whenever he hit his growth spurt, that is when everything started clicking. He had the baseball skills. Whenever he was able to put the strength and leverage behind it he really took off.”
The younger Sorg is one of the big boys now. The recent graduate helped the Highlanders to their first sectional championship in six years Monday, allowing just one run on two hits while walking one and striking out eight in Floyd’s 7-1 win over Jeffersonville.
The Highlanders (22-7) will play the host Wildcats (24-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the Jasper Regional. Third-ranked Center Grove (28-4) will face No. 2 Columbus North (25-4-1) at 11 a.m. in the first semi. The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. that night.
Casey Sorg was almost predestined for athletic success. While his father was starring at Morehead State University, his mother Shelly was an All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball player there too. His older brother, Ty, played football and wrestled at Washington University in St. Louis. His older sister, Kyley, runs cross country and track at Liberty University while his younger sister, Macy, plays volleyball, basketball and track at Highland Hills Middle School.
Jay and Shelly own Sorg Sport and Wellness in New Albany. Jay handles the Baseball Academy side while Shelly focuses on transformational training.
A pitcher and infielder, Casey Sorg has been around the game almost since birth. The 6-foot-3 right-hander, remembers hanging around the dugout when he was only five years old at Morehead State, where his father was the head coach after working in the Reds organization following the conclusion of his playing career.
“I’ve been playing probably forever,” Casey Sorg said. “Of course I remember being in the dugout with the big guys is always fun. That was a big inspiration to why I’m playing today. I got to see (my dad) do a lot of coaching.”
Jay Sorg, though, doesn’t want to take the credit for his son’s development.
“I just think we are really happy with the coaching staff he’s had at Floyd,” Jay Sorg said. “They do a great job of mentoring and teaching these guys the right way. We’ve just been very, very happy with our experience over there.”
The younger Sorg improved to 6-0 on the mound this season with Monday’s win over the Red Devils.
“Sorg would start us off with first-pitch strikes,” Jeffersonville junior Max McEwen said. “He had an off-speed pitch and he had great command. He could locate his fastball where he wanted to. That’s just hard to beat when a pitcher can locate like that. He had everything working.”
Casey Sorg doesn’t just do damage on the mound. He also had a trio of hits against the Devils on Monday.
“Our goal from the beginning was to come out here and win a sectional championship. Now we are on to the next thing,” he said.
It wont be easy as the Jasper Regional has a loaded field. The four teams have a combined 99 wins, against only 17 losses and one tie.
Sorg is likely to see lots of action on the mound.
“Casey has been our number one all year,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “Our strength coming into this year was our pitching staff. All four of our seniors have done a great job of teaching our young kids what to do. Casey has done a great job.”
Casey Sorg has an array of pitches he uses, including his fastball, curveball and slider. His fastball is usually between 85 and 90, according to Jay Sorg.
“His competitiveness on the field is unmatched,” Floyd Central catcher Caleb Slaughter said. “There is really nobody on the field that can match his competitiveness and will to win. He’s going to win no matter what happens”
Jay Sorg likes the level-headed approach his son possesses.
“He’s a student of the game,” the father said. “The way he keeps his composure watching the great ones play a certain type of baseball. As a father, watching him that’s what I’m most proud of. I think he plays, competes every single pitch no matter what happens. Good or bad ... he keeps his composure.”
When the season ends the younger Sorg will begin to prepare for his career at Bellarmine University.
”(Knights head coach) Larry Owens is a Jeff guy and spent a lot of time in professional baseball,” Jay Sorg said. “We’re really excited sending Casey over to develop with Larry. That’s just a great fit.”
CLASS 4A JASPER REGIONAL
Saturday at Ruxer Field
Game 1: Center Grove (28-4) vs. Columbus North (25-4-1), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Floyd Central (22-7) vs. Jasper (24-2), 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.