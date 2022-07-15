BASEBALL: MLB Draft beckons for Biven

NEW ALBANY — It’s a busy time for Tucker Biven.
Last week the recent New Albany graduate, and former Bulldogs’ standout, moved into his dorm at the University of Louisville. Shortly thereafter he started workouts with the Cardinals and taking classes.
Early next week Biven will likely hear his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft.
“It’s a lot,” he said Friday afternoon from his dorm room at UofL. “(But) it’s not a bad situation to be in. It’s a little nerve-wracking to see what happens.”
Biven and everyone else will begin to see what happens at 7 p.m. Sunday night, when the first two rounds of the MLB Draft begin. The third through 10th rounds will take place Monday, starting at 2 p.m., with the 11th through 20th rounds scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Druw Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves’ star Andruw Jones, is considered by most to be the top prospect in the draft and likely No. 1 pick.
Last month, Jones and Biven were two of nine high school players nationally named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner.
Biven’s draft spot isn’t quite as certain as Jones’ though. He is likely, however, to be selected Monday. At least one mock draft has Biven going to the San Francisco Giants in the third round as the 83rd overall selection.
If that happens, Biven will then have to decide whether he wants to sign to play professionally or start his career at Louisville.
“Me and my family, we have a (dollar) number. If we get it, we get it,” Biven said. “If I don’t, no big deal, it’s always been a dream to come here. Whatever happens, it’s going to be good either way.”
This past season Biven, a shortstop/pitcher, batted .474 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring a team-high 46 runs for the Bulldogs.
On the mound, the right-hander posted an 8-2 record with a 1.67 earned-run average. In 58 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed 22 runs (14 earned) on 37 hits while walking 28 and striking out 91.
BORDEN, DICKERSON ALSO LIKELY TO BE PICKED
Two other players with local ties are also likely to be selected in next week’s draft. They are Tim Borden II and Korbyn Dickerson.
Borden is a former Providence standout who recently completed a breakout redshirt sophomore season at Georgia Tech. Borden batted .335 with 13 doubles, 20 home runs and 63 RBIs while walking 28 times and scoring 64 times for the Yellow Jackets. He posted a .466 on-base percentage and a .689 slugging percentage while starting 56 games for Tech, which went 36-24.
Borden was previously selected in the 37th round of the 2018 draft following his senior season at Providence.
Meanwhile Dickerson is a Jeffersonville resident, who recently completed a standout career at Louisville Trinity.
As a junior the outfielder hit .412 with 12 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 46 times for the Shamrocks, who went 41-2 and won the Kentucky state title.
This past season Dickerson batted .481 with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 57 RBIs while scoring 54 times for Trinity, which finished 35-5.