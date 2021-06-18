BASEBALL: Monday night will be 'proud' moment for Hornung

MOORESVILLE — Scott Hornung knows he’ll feel like a proud father Monday night.
The former Providence head coach will be sitting in the stands at Victory Field in Indianapolis, where the Pioneers (22-7) will face Eastside (26-6) at 8 p.m. in the Class 2A state championship game.
Hornung, who was the Providence bench boss for 25 years before retiring following the 2019 season, has been a fixture at games during the Pioneers’ postseason run.
“It is almost like watching your child,” Hornung said following Providence’s 14-1 win over University in last Saturday’s Mooresville Semistate. “I was able to watch my children play sports all through high school and that was such a joy. This is just kind of another one of my kids, this program, and just being a part of it and to get to watch the success these guys have had, and the coaches, has been special. I know how much time they’re putting into it. This joy that they’re getting right now is kind of unmatched, truthfully, in sports. It’s just real fun.”
It’s also been special for Hornung to watch his long-time assistant coach, and friend, Scott Hutchins lead the Pioneers to sectional, regional and semistate titles in his first season. Even if it didn’t get off to the best start, as Providence dropped three of its first four games and four of its first six.
“I asked him in the cafeteria before school one day, I said, ‘Are you really doing this to the program?’” Hornung, who guided the team to the 2A state title in 2016, said with a laugh.
Jokes aside, Hornung has been an ear for Hutchins to bend this spring.
“We had some good conversations as the season went on,” Hornung said. “I think I was one of his sounding boards. He would just come in, we’d talk and I’d just kind of listen. I’d say, ‘Yeah, I know exactly what you’re talking about.’”
Hutchins, his assistant coaches and his team have given Hornung plenty to talk about recently. The Pioneers will take a 12-game winning streak into Monday night’s matchup.
“He has surrounded himself with the type of people that you just want to go to the games with,” Hornung said.
Hutchins’ staff includes Jacob Julius, Tre’ Watson (who will marry Hornung’s oldest daughter, Jacquie next month), Brian Jackson, Zach Payne (who guided Lanesville to the Class A state title in 2017), Collin Rauck and Jay Lorenz.
“They’re all really good friends,” Hornung said. “They enjoy the game and they’ve pushed a lot of good buttons here in the last part of the season and into the tournament. And it’s working for us.”
While Hutchins and his staff have been busy working on a scouting report of the Blazers, Hornung has been thinking about what he’ll be doing Monday night.
“I just can’t wait to go sit in the stands and watch a game, kick back, have a drink and maybe a hot dog or two and not have to do any of preparation. I can just watch the game,” he said. “It’s going to be real enjoyable.”