BASEBALL: Mustangs clobber Crothersville

CAMPBELLSBURG — New Washington clubbed Crothersville 20-2 in five innings in the Class A West Washington Sectional semifinals Friday night.
The Mustangs tallied two runs in the first, three in the second and third before breaking the game open with a 12-run fourth.
New Washington (5-16) will face the host Senators (11-12) 6 p.m. Monday evening in the sectional final. West Washington downed Shawe Memorial 9-1 in Friday's second semi.
Connor Bailey led the Mustangs to victory. The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI at the plate while also picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out two in the complete-game effort.
Bailey was one of several standouts, though. Bo Giltner went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring twice. Paul Giltner and Tanner Rosenbarger added two hits apiece while Rosenbarger and Mason Thompson had three RBIs each. Bo Giltner, Samuel Andres and Hunter Eurton also drove in a pair of runs apiece.
The Mustangs also stole a collective 22 bases with Chris Baker swiping five. Bailey, Rosenbarger and Bo Giltner added three apiece.
“I felt that we started off a little rusty early on — such as swinging at bad pitches, not playing the best defense and just not making the easy plays," New Wash coach Jonathan Aaron said. "After putting a little pressure on their pitcher we kind of got in our rhythm and started hitting the ball pretty well. It was a great sectional win for the program and we've just got to stay focused and come out and put pressure on our next opponent early."
The Mustangs, who won 8-2 at West Washington on April 23, will be trying for their second sectional title. Their first, and only one to this point, came in 1998.
.
CLASS A WEST WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
NEW WASHINGTON 20, CROTHERSVILLE 2
New Washington 233 (12)0 — 20 16 3
Crothersville 010 10 — 2 6 10
W — Connor Bailey. L — Clouse. 2B — Bo Giltner (NW) 2. 3B — Bailey (NW). Records — New Washington 5-16, Crothersville 0-16.
.
Game 1 (Friday): New Washington 20, Crothersville 2
Game 2 (Friday): West Washington 9, Shawe Memorial 1
Game 3 (Monday): New Washington (5-16) vs. West Washington (11-12), 6 p.m.