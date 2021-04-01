JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting North Oldham (Ky.) broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third inning before adding another for insurance in a 4-1 win at Jeffersonville on Thursday at Don Poole Field.
The Red Devils were held to four hits — two of which came from Max McEwen — in the loss.
Jeff (1-1) will face Fort Wayne Carroll at 4 p.m. today at Grand Park Field 5 in Westfield. New Albany is slated to face Carroll at 2 p.m. today.
NORTH OLDHAM 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
North Oldham 012 000 1 — 4 12 0
Jeffersonville 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
W — Cooper Hellman. L — Chate Amick (0-1). 2B — Jay Smith (NO). Records — North Oldham 2-1, Jeffersonville 1-1.
