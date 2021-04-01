sj7.jpg

Alexis Campoy comes home with a run during the Red Devils' season-opening victory over Southridge. 

 By JOSH COOK

JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting North Oldham (Ky.) broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third inning before adding another for insurance in a 4-1 win at Jeffersonville on Thursday at Don Poole Field. 

The Red Devils were held to four hits — two of which came from Max McEwen — in the loss. 

Jeff (1-1) will face Fort Wayne Carroll at 4 p.m. today at Grand Park Field 5 in Westfield. New Albany is slated to face Carroll at 2 p.m. today. 

NORTH OLDHAM 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1

North Oldham         012     000     1 — 4 12 0

Jeffersonville          100     000     0 — 1  4  0

     W — Cooper Hellman. L — Chate Amick (0-1). 2B — Jay Smith (NO). Records — North Oldham 2-1, Jeffersonville 1-1.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you