CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville pounded out 13 hits and Connor Page picked up the complete-game victory on the mound as the Generals rolled to a 13-4 win at South Central on Thursday evening.
Caleb and Jacob Cummings led the way at the plate for the Generals, who plated five runs in the first inning, four in the third and single runs in the second, fourth and fifth frames. Caleb Cummings went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs while Jacob Cummings was 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs. Brandon Lilly, Ashton Lilly and Cameron Rayborn added two hits apiece. Rayborn, who doubled, also had a trio of RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for Page. The senior right-hander allowed four runs (one earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out one.
"Connor Page did a nice job of throwing strikes and allowing his defense to make plays. Offensively we had good approaches at the plate and ran the bases well," Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said.
CLARKSVILLE 13, SOUTH CENTRAL 4
Clarksville 514 110 1 — 13 13 2
South Central 001 020 0 — 4 8 1
W — Connor Page. L — Pru. 2B — Cameron Rayborn (C), Jacob Cummings (C), Brandon Lilly (C), Wilson (SC).
