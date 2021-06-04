BASEBALL: Pioneers are fueled by their six seniors

CLARKSVILLE — Providence’s six seniors didn’t want to leave the Clarksville campus without some hardware.
Now that they have some, they want some more.
“This is four years in the making,” senior catcher Landon Kruer said following the Pioneers’ 10-0 triumph over Austin in Monday’s Class 2A Eastern Sectional final. “We lost our junior season (to COVID), so it means a lot to me because we didn’t win one my freshman or sophomore year. Being able to come out here senior year and get that sectional win really means a lot to me.”
Today, Kruer and his classmates (Nicholas Hooper, Jackson Lorenz, David Newbanks, Ray Reisinger and Eli Watson) will try to lead Providence to its first regional title since 2017.
The Pioneers (19-7) face South Ripley (15-6) at 11 a.m. this morning in the first semifinal of the Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional at Bosse Field. North Posey (18-7) will take on Linton-Stockton (12-7) at 1 p.m. in the second semi. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight.
Providence’s sextet of seniors helped the team overcome a 2-5 start.
“They helped remind us of our goal and what we’re doing now. They definitely kept us in line,” junior first baseman Hayden Vissing said. “They’re really everything for this team. They’re really good leaders. They keep the team in line and keep us focused.”
“We’re competitors, every single one of us are,” Watson added. “We just believed in ourselves. We just kept going with the flow and kept playing our game, then once we started to hit we just kept rolling with it.”
Kruer and Watson are two of the Pioneers’ primary leaders.
Kruer, who has received an appointment from the United States Naval Academy, is the team’s catcher and leadoff hitter.
“He’s a force behind the plate,” Watson said of Kruer, who is batting .303 with 27 RBIs. “He won’t let a ball past him and he won’t let a runner steal. I can always count on him to be a good leadoff, or wherever he’s put in the lineup, he’ll get on for us.”
Watson is Providence’s emotional and vocal pacesetter, whose temperament during games is as fiery as his red hair. The third baseman, who has signed with Western Kentucky University, is hitting a team-best .455 with 35 RBIs while scoring 35 runs.
“Eli’s been our best player all season long,” first-year Pioneers head coach Scott Hutchins said. “He’s one heck of a hitter and he’s a great leader, he’s our vocal leader.”
Watson is undoubtedly the team’s most colorful player, hauling around a pink unicorn backpack and usually sporting flashy socks.
“That’s my good luck charm,” he said of the backpack. “I got it last year during summer ball and I’ve been rolling with it. If I believe in the unicorns the unicorns believe in me. That’s what I roll with.”
Reisinger is the team’s pitching ace. The right-hander has 74 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched.
“We feel like when he’s on the mound we can compete with anybody,” Hutchins said. “He’s been an absolute horse on the mound.”
Newbanks is the team’s starting leftfielder. The Hanover commit has a .457 on-base percentage and has scored 25 runs.
“He’s been gritty in the box and gets on base for us,” Hutchins said.
Lorenz, meanwhile, is a pitcher who boasts a 3-1 record and 23 strikeouts.
“He played a pretty good role for us on the mound during the season. He didn’t get to pitch here in these three days, but that doesn’t mean he won’t pitch (in the regional),” Hutchins said after the sectional final. “He’s a kid that’s really accepted his role and he’s always the person out to congratulate somebody. He’s the first guy out of that dugout to cheer his teammates on.”
Finally there’s Hooper, who is the biggest example of the team’s toughness and grit.
A sufferer of scoliosis most of his life, Hooper had spinal fusion surgery in January.
“I had rods placed into my back,” he said.
Hooper, who came out of the surgery two inches taller, missed more than a month of school while recovering.
“My goal was to get back and play a bit this year,” he said. “I achieved that goal for our Senior Night.”
Indeed, he did. In his first-ever varsity at-bat, Hooper singled in the Pioneers’ 6-4 victory over Austin on May 12.
“I got jammed a little bit, but I got it to shallow center field and I got on first,” he recalled. “It was nice to be able to get on base and be in the game instead of watching from the bench.
“It’s been a real fight, battling through pain and recovery. I wasn’t supposed to be able to get back and play, so it was nice to be able to prove them wrong and get back to playing the sport that I love.”
After Monday’s win over the Eagles, Hooper and his five classmates posed for pictures with the sectional trophy.
“It’s a great group,” he said. “We all have a really tight bond, especially after not being able to play last year. We really valued being able to play together and we really valued the team atmosphere.
“We spent a lot of time trying to build the atmosphere of the team, to make it a tight group of friends and teammates. We all trust each other. We know if somebody gets down, somebody is right there behind them to get them back up.”
“It’s just an awesome group of kids,” Hutchins added. “I think part of the reason for our success is we’ve just got a lot of kids that just like each other. They’re all really good teammates and nobody really seems to care who gets the credit.”
CLASS 2A EVANSVILLE MATER DEI REGIONAL
Saturday at Bosse Field
Game 1: South Ripley (15-6) vs. Providence (19-7), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Linton-Stockton (12-7) vs. North Posey (18-7), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.