BASEBALL: Pioneers are heading back to Victory Field

MOORESVILLE — Providence is headed back to Victory Field.
The Pioneers rolled to a 14-1 five-inning win over eighth-ranked University in the Class 2A semistate game at Mooresville on Saturday afternoon.
Providence (22-7) will face Eastside (23-5), a 9-1 winner over Delphi in the Kokomo Semistate, at 8 p.m. June 21 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. It will mark the Pioneers’ second trip to the home of the Indianapolis Indians, where they won the 2A state title in 2016.
“Certainly we came up here expecting to win today, there wasn’t anybody in our dugout that was satisfied. We’ve been talking about Victory Field since September, it’s on every practice plan, but we certainly didn’t expect to come out and win it 14-1,” said Providence head coach Scott Hutchins, who was an assistant on that state-championship team. “That’s a good team in that dugout over there, we aren’t 14-1 better than them, w e were just really good today.
“Our baserunning was great, we hit the ball really, really well and Ray (Reisinger) is Ray on the mound. We just played a really clean baseball game.”
Indeed the only thing hotter than the sweltering temperatures, which were around triple digits on the turf field, were the Pioneers themselves. Providence plated two runs in the first frame before scoring six times in both the third and fourth innings to invoke the “mercy” rule.
“Coming in we were just ready for a dogfight and my boys fought like dogs, especially Ray on the mound,” senior third baseman Eli Watson said.
It was the Trailblazers (23-10), however, who bit first.
The reigning Class A state champs got a leadoff double from Tyler Galyean before Seth Hogg’s two-out single gave University a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
That advantage didn’t last long, though. The Pioneers tallied twice in the bottom of the first without a hit.
Back-to-back one-out walks to Watson and Reisinger were followed by Trailblazers starter Matt Moore hitting Casey Kaelin to load the bases. After a strikeout, a passed ball allowed Watson to score the tying run. Then, a wild pitch brought home Jack Beyl, who was running for Reisinger.
Providence took control in the third. The Pioneers had the bases loaded with one out when junior Hayden Vissing laced a two-run single down the third-base line. Moore then walked Grant Borden on four pitches before he was relieved by fellow right-hander Adam Oxley.
Landon Kruer greeted the new pitcher with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1 and bring up Watson. The Western Kentucky-signee blasted an Oxley offering over the fence for a three-run homer.
“I’ve heard about seven different stories of people calling it. I did look at the stands and I said, ‘If he misses, this ball’s gone,’” said Watson, who pointed to his father and friends in the outfield bleachers as he rounded second base. “Because I felt like I was due. That’s what every good hitter should say. And he missed, that’s all I’ve got to say.”
The hits — and runs — kept on coming in the fourth. Max Beatty’s two-RBI single and Watson’s RBI-double were two of the big blows in that frame.
“We were all ready,” Beatty, a junior, said. “I could tell when we got off the bus. Our sticks were going today.”
Watson paced the Pioneers at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, home run and four RBIs. Kruer drove in three while Beatty and Vissing had two hits and two RBIs apiece. Watson, Jake Rodski, David Newbanks and Beatty scored two runs apiece.
That was more than enough offense for Reisinger. The senior right-hander allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out nine in the complete-game effort.
“His curveball wasn’t as sharp as it has been, but the thing about Ray is, his control is always good, he always throws a ton of strikes and he’s a bulldog,” Hutchins said. “He’ll fight ya and fight ya and fight ya out there. He probably wasn’t as good as he was last weekend [in his 16-strikeout performance], but he was certainly plenty good enough today.”
A large lead to work with didn’t hurt him either.
“It’s definitely a lot more relaxing pitching with that lead,” Reisinger said. “That’s why I was really happy we were able to jump on them a little bit and get that lead. That let me settle in a little bit.”
The Pioneers, though, don’t plan on settling for second next Monday night.
“We’ve been thinking about (winning the state championship) the whole year, it’s been the goal,” Reisinger said. “We’re not done yet. We’ve got to win that last game. We’ll be ready after a long week of practice."
CLASS 2A MOORESVILLE SEMISTATE
Saturday at Mooresville HS
PROVIDENCE 14, UNIVERSITY 1
University 100 00 — 1 2 0
Providence 206 6X — 14 9 1
W — Ray Reisinger. L — Matt Moore. 2B — Tyler Galyean (U), Landon Kruer (P), Eli Watson (P). HR — Watson (P). Records — University 23-10, Providence 22-7.