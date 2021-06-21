BASEBALL: Pioneers capture 2nd state title

INDIANAPOLIS — Another stellar pitching performance by Ray Reisinger and some timely hitting propelled Providence to its second state championship.
Reisinger tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout and struck out 11 while the Pioneers tallied seven hits — six for extra bases — in their 4-0 victory over Eastside in the Class 2A final Monday night at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
“It’s just a dream come true to actually win the thing,” Reisinger said. “We’ve been thinking about it the whole year and just working really hard for it.”
It’s the second title for Providence, which also won the 2A title in 2016. The Pioneers won that game on a walk-off suicide squeeze in the bottom of the seventh inning. This time around, Providence took care of business early.
After Reisinger sat the Blazers down in order in the top of the first, the Pioneers plated the only run they’d need in the bottom of the inning.
After Landon Kruer flew out, Eli Watson drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Then, after Reisinger flew out to deep right field, Watson stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The Western Kentucky-signee scored moments later when sophomore Casey Kaelin ripped a double down the third-base line.
“I got to two strikes early,” Kaelin said. “I was trying to put a ball in play and good things happened.”
Kaelin came up big again in the third. With two outs Reisinger doubled to the gap in right-centerfield. Kaelin followed with an almost identical hit to his first one, doubling down the third-base line again to score pinch-runner Jack Beyl and make it 2-0 Pioneers.
“I wasn’t trying to aim to that spot, but I’ll take it, whatever I can do to help the team,” Kaelin said. “It barely sneaked past his glove, but it got our momentum going and they couldn’t stop us after that.”
Casey Kaelin talks about @Providence_BB's win. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/hVCfHAVZtK— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 22, 2021
The closest Eastside came to scoring was in the top of the sixth. That’s when Wade Miller’s two-out high fly down the right-field line was misplayed by Jake Rodski, allowing Miller to reach third. Rodski redeemed himself moments later, though, when he caught a fly ball off the bat of Dylan Hertig to end the threat.
The Pioneers tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning against Eastside starter Owen Willard. The junior right-hander came into the game with a 9-0 record and a 0.29 earned-run average.
Senior David Newbanks led off with a triple to left-center. He came home moments later on Max Beatty’s double. After Hayden Vissing struck out, Grant Borden was hit by a pitch. Kruer then singled and Watson was intentionally walked before Borden scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
That was plenty of a cushion for Reisinger, who retired the first 11 Blazer batters of the game and only gave up a pair of singles.
“He’s a bulldog out there,” Providence coach Scott Hutchins said of the senior right-hander. “To tell you the kind of season he had, today he set the school-record for strikeouts in a season and the school-record for doubles in a season. He’s been great all year long. I said after the regional game, I thought he had the best pitching performance in school history — he struck out 16 in the first game of regional. He was better tonight. He’s been great all through the postseason.”
The state championship is the second this school year for Providence after its boys’ soccer team took home the Class A title in October.
It’s also the seventh state title in all sports for the school. All have been won in the last 10 years.
Here's the video. https://t.co/DwDj4ELGQj pic.twitter.com/fDP7eSlTc0— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 22, 2021
“It’s awesome,” Reisinger said. “I’ve been thinking about it ever since I got to high school.”
.
CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Monday at Victory Field, Indianapolis
PROVIDENCE 4, EASTSIDE 0
Eastside 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Providence 101 002 X — 4 7 1
W — Ray Reisinger (9-3). L — Owen Willard (9-1). 2B — Casey Kaelin (P) 2, Reisinger (P), Max Beatty (P). 3B — Eli Watson (P), David Newbanks (P). Records — Eastside 26-7, Providence 23-7.