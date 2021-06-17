BASEBALL: Pioneers have brotherly love

Five years ago, Jackson Lorenz was in the stands at Victory Field when his older brother, Jay, laid down the bunt.
The elder Lorenz’s successful suicide squeeze in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Jake Katchur to give Providence a 7-6 walk-off win over Lafayette Central Catholic in the Class 2A state championship game.
“From the moment Jay laid down the suicide squeeze in 2016, I just dreamt of this moment — going to state,” Jackson Lorenz, now a senior pitcher for the Pioneers, said after his team’s 14-1, five-inning victory over University in last Saturday’s semistate game at Mooresville. “I’m just absolutely ecstatic right now. I can’t put it into words how exciting this is, and how much this means.”
Monday the brothers will be back at Victory Field, this time together in the Providence dugout, as the Pioneers (22-7) face Eastside (26-6) at 8 p.m. in the 2A final.
“It’s going to be exciting to get back to Victory Field again — it’s indescribable,” said Jay Lorenz, who is in his first year as an assistant coach to Scott Hutchins at PHS. “I just finished up four years at Hanover playing ball and the first thing I wanted to do coming home was to be back here helping out. And luckily my little brother, Jackson, is a senior on the team.”
There’s plenty of brotherly love on the Pioneers, though.
Tre’ Watson, who was also a member of the 2016 team, is an assistant coach as well. His younger brother, Eli, is a standout senior third baseman.
“It’s almost biblical,” Jay Lorenz added. “The fact that Tre’ and I were both seniors on that team and Timmy Borden was a sophomore. And this year, Jackson, my brother, and Eli, Tre’s brother, are seniors. And Timmy’s brother, Grant, is a sophomore, it’s like the stars are aligning. I could not be more happy to be a part of it. I could not be more happy, or proud, of these boys. They’ve worked hard to get to this point. This is where we’ve wanted to be all year.”
Even after Providence dropped three of its first four games and four of its first six.
“We started off a little shaky and then I think it was the Silver Creek game [a 10-2 loss April 9], where we started to turn it around,” Jackson Lorenz said. “The players kind of took things into their hands and kind of ran the team while the coaches just like guided us to where we need to be. I think that’s meant a ton. That’s changed the entire season around because we’ve been rolling, we’ve been hot since then, and I think that definitely made a big change in the season.”
The younger Lorenz and Watson have both been valuable contributors this season, under the watchful eyes of their big bros.
Jackson Lorenz sports a 3-1 record with 23 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings on the mound.
“It’s pretty cool (having Jay in the dugout) because I know even if I have a bad outing, or throw a couple of bad pitches, I know he’s always going to be there to pick me up,” Jackson Lorenz said. “I always look forward to, after these big wins, running over and giving him a hug and saying, ‘Not done yet! One more!’ Up until now it was ‘three more’ and then ‘two more,’ it’s pretty exciting.”
Eli Watson, meanwhile, is hitting .453 with six home runs and 35 RBIs while scoring 39 times. He’s also the Pioneers’ fiery/polarizing leader.
“It’s a roller-coaster, if you watch him play,” Tre’ Watson said. “If you’re on his team, you love him. If you’re against him, you hate him. He’s going to help his team out however he can. I’m just proud of him, he’s done such a good job. He’s been such a leader, as well as the team’s six seniors, they’re all great.”
It’s a busy time for the older Watson, who will marry Jacquie Hornung (the eldest daughter of former Providence head coach Scott Hornung) on July 9.
“We’re pretty busy right now with baseball, we’ve got a wedding and we’re going (to state), but it’s all coming together,” Watson said.
Monday the Lorenzes and the Watsons will be coming back together at Victory Field with the same goal in mind as their last appearance on the Indianapolis Indians’ home field.
“During my senior year we said from the very beginning, ‘We want to leave this year with a state championship,’” Jay Lorenz recalled. “Then we’ve been saying it all season here with these boys, they’ve all been saying it. That’s what we’re hoping to do.”